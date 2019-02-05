Search

Hamilton star returning to Norwich dance school to run workshops

05 February, 2019 - 16:22
Gabriel Mokake

Gabriel Mokake

Archant

A West End star who honed his skills at a Norwich dance school is coming back to the city to run workshops for children and adults.

Gabriel Mokake in HamiltonGabriel Mokake in Hamilton

Gabriel Mokake attended the Michala Jane School of Dance growing up in Norwich and took part in the school’s Theatre Royal shows too.

He then studied Musical Theatre the Guildford School of Acting for three years and is currently starring in Hamilton which opened at the Victoria Palace in London’s West End in December 2017.

Gabriel, aged 26, appears in the ensemble, first cover for George Washington and dual-role of Irish-American tailor and spy Hercules Mulligan and fourth US president James Madison.

The show, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is about the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and premiered on Broadway in 2015 to critical acclaim.

Gabriel will be running two workshops on Sunday February 17 at the school in St Alban’s Church Hall in Norwich which will begin at 12.30pm with a West End Session aimed at children aged 5 to 10.

This will be followed by a Hamilton-based session for ages 10 to adults and he will share his knowledge and expertise with current students and fans of the show.

READ MORE: Hamilton actor Gabriel Mokake on how Norfolk played a part in his path to the West End

Gabriel said: “The Michala Jane School of Dance set an incredible foundation for me as a young performer whilst growing and training in Norfolk.

“The tutoring and support has been fundamental as to where I am today in the performing industry.

“I absolutely encourage any young performer to dream big and work hard.”

Gabriel MokakeGabriel Mokake

Prior to appearing in Hamilton, Gabriel has also starred at the Savoy Theatre in Dreamgirls, along with roles in the UK tour of Hairspray and productions of Dessa Rose, The Color Purple and the Royal Danish Opera’s Porgy and Bess.

Michala Jane Bott, principal at the school said: “We are thrilled that Gabriel has chosen to come back to us exclusively now, as we approach our 25th anniversary as a school.

READ MORE: Norwich Theatre Royal announces first names starring in Cinderella panto

“Gabriel is one of our amazing pupils, who shone ever brighter the longer he was with us.”

To secure a place at the workshop get in touch with the school via the ‘Michala Jane School of Dance’ Facebook page or email michala@michalajane.co.uk

