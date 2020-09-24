West End stars to perform at outdoor musical concert in Norwich

A star-studded cast of West End names will be heading to Norwich to conclude a two-week programme of performances welcoming students old and new back to campus.

Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation are working in partnership with the University of East Anglia (UEA) to put on Interlude@UEA inside Lost in Translation’s big top tent next month.

Concluding the programme is a concert production of HAIR, directed by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips, on Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10.

The cast includes a number of Olivier nominated stars and familiar faces of recent West End hits.

Performers will include Frances Mayli McCann, Cleve September, Layton Williams, Matt Croke Jordon Luke Gage, Sophie Isaacs and Jodie Steele.

Across the two weeks, a number of performances will be set aside for the public as well as students.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, said: “INTERLUDE@UEA is going to create a spectacular welcome for new and returning students that they won’t forget and continue in its mission to keep live performance alive in our city. I am thrilled that we can close this second phase of Interlude with a stellar and timely production of HAIR, seeing us work with Turbine Theatre for the first time and welcoming some well-known West End stars back to Norwich.”

It follows a successful summer of theatre in Chapelfield Gardens which saw thousands watch performances inside Lost in Translation’s big top tent for a night of comedy, music and cabaret.

Director Arlene Phillips said: “I am thrilled to be directing this small but mighty concert version of HAIR. Now more than ever we need music that lifts our spirits and feeds our souls to remind us that theatre is alive. I believe that a musical with a strong political message is important not just to give us hope, but to inspire a future generation.”

Paul Taylor-Mills, artistic director of The Turbine Theatre, added: “Please do come and support HAIR if you can. The arts needs you more than ever, there is no other way of putting it.”

Tickets are available online at norwichtheatre.org or via Norwich Theatre Box Office on 01603 630 000.