Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Guys and Dolls, Norwich Theatre Royal review: Great cast and staging bring Broadway to life

23 January, 2019 - 16:39
From left: Joseph Betts as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Craig Loxston as Benny Southstreet, Phil Ormerod as Sky Masterson, Nick Bird as Nathan Detriot and Chris Davidson as Rusty Charlie in the Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society's performance of Guys and Dolls. Picture: Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society

From left: Joseph Betts as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Craig Loxston as Benny Southstreet, Phil Ormerod as Sky Masterson, Nick Bird as Nathan Detriot and Chris Davidson as Rusty Charlie in the Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society's performance of Guys and Dolls. Picture: Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society

Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society

I am a big musicals fan, but not a very active one.

Phil Ormerod as Sky Masterson and Holly Graham as Sarah Brown in the Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society's performance of Guys and Dolls. Picture: Norfolk and Norwich Operatic SocietyPhil Ormerod as Sky Masterson and Holly Graham as Sarah Brown in the Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society's performance of Guys and Dolls. Picture: Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society

Lack of opportunity, and lack of anyone willing to sit through them with me, means I haven’t seen as many on stage as I would like.

So when the opportunity to watch Guys and Dolls at the Norwich Theatre Royal came up, I jumped at it.

I took a friend who was very familiar with the show. She span me a tale of spectacular songs with intricate harmonies and seamless scene changes which transported you right into the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.

And the Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society’s rendition did not disappoint. The company brought Damon Runyon’s characters to life in the classic boy-meets-girl storyline with humour, wit and great vocals.

Andrea Ferguson as Adelaide and Nick Bird as Nathan Detroit in the Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society's performance of Guys and Dolls. Picture: Norfolk and Norwich Operatic SocietyAndrea Ferguson as Adelaide and Nick Bird as Nathan Detroit in the Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society's performance of Guys and Dolls. Picture: Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society

Holly Graham, who played mission girl Sarah Brown, was a strong focal point. Her stunning vocals and the effortless way she commanded the stage made her captivating to watch.

Phil Ormerod as Sky Masterson was smooth and charismatic, but also convincingly loved-up after the pair’s sojourn to Havana. Listening to Graham and Ormerod duet, particularly in I’ve Never Been In Love Before, was mesmerising.

Meanwhile Nick Bird made a fabulous Nathan Detroit, bringing a sort of nervous energy to the role which complemented the character, and Andrea Ferguson gave a strong performance as his long-suffering Miss Adelaide.

Detroit’s cronies Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Benny and Rusty Charlie performed their close vocal harmonies in songs such as Guys and Dolls with real skill.

Phil Ormerod as Sky Masterson with the Hotbox dancers in the Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society's performance of Guys and Dolls.Phil Ormerod as Sky Masterson with the Hotbox dancers in the Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society's performance of Guys and Dolls.

Joseph Betts as Nicely-Nicely stood out from the crowd – particularly in his excellent, animated rendition of Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat.

Scenic projection was used to great effect to create seamless moves between the New York City streets, the Save-a-Soul Mission and the Hotbox.

As a musician I love a live band and the 19-strong orchestra in Guys and Dolls excelled, both in the songs and the incidental music between numbers.

The choreography, overseen by director Chris Cummings and assistant Nicola Brooks, was spectacular, from the dance during the opening number on Broadway to the sequences during Havana – which included some Dirty Dancing-style lifts.

Guys and Dolls runs at Norwich Theatre Royal until January 26.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Ex-Norwich City player found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Mercy nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Inquest opens into death of well-known Big Issue seller in Norwich

The inquest has opened into Simon Thorndike's cause of death.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes reveals biggest fear ahead of Norwich show

Sir Ranulph Fiennes

Ipswich fans will not be served alcohol at Carrow Road during derby

Kévin Bru of Ipswich Town and Wes Hoolahan of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 16/05/2015

2019 is your year: How to get the job or promotion that you want

Getting the job you want in 2019. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists