Guess how much I loved it - popular children’s book comes to life in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:43 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:43 29 October 2018

It sounds like something first-time partners might boast about but Guess How Much I Love You is the stage show of a popular children’s book.

The production, based on the Sam McBratney-penned story, was performed on Saturday and Sunday at the Norwich Playhouse and brought along some much-needed warmth as the dark nights of winter officially draw in.

Gemma Higgins as Little Nutbrown Hare and Daniel Harkin as Big Nutbrown Hare orchestrated the audience masterfully through all four seasons to a Harry Sever’s musical score.

Youngsters danced, pranced and sang merrily through the 50-minute show during which the current woes of the world seemed to fade slowly away.

This Sellador Family production was a joy from start to finish - a show which both I and the rest of my family loved “right up to the moon - and back”.

