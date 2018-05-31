Video

Owners of Grosvenor Fish Bar launch home delivery and reconsider sale

Duane Dibartolomeo, owner of the Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich, reveals plans for a home delivery service during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

The owners of award-winning Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich have launched a home delivery service and may not go ahead with plans to sell made before lockdown.

Co-owner Christian Motta with fish and chips from Grosvenor Fish Bar. Pic: Archant Co-owner Christian Motta with fish and chips from Grosvenor Fish Bar. Pic: Archant

The famous chippy is located in the heart of the Norwich Lanes and before coronavirus there were queues out the door every lunchtime.

After being inundated with calls from customers saying how much they missed them, they have now decided to reopen as a takeaway through the Uber Eats app from May 11.

They will also be running a collection service, where all orders are made and paid for on the Grosvenor Fish Bar website through PayPal, which will be contactless.

Customers will be able to get all the items off the regular menu, including their traditional chips fried in beef dripping and specials menu, with options such as the Chicky Chick Bang Bang battered chicken and Wako Taco cod wrap.

Duane Dibartolomeo, who owns Grosvenor Fish Bar with partner Christian Motta and lives above the shop, said: “All the shop calls come through to our personal line and there were lots of people asking when we would get back into it.

Owners Duane Dibartolomeo (pictured) and partner Christian Motta are reconsidering plans to sell Grosvenor Fish Bar Picture: Archant Owners Duane Dibartolomeo (pictured) and partner Christian Motta are reconsidering plans to sell Grosvenor Fish Bar Picture: Archant

“We will have a bare bonesteam to start - we want to make sure we don’t bite off more than we can chew.”

Before lockdown, the couple announced they would be selling the leasehold as Mr Motta’s mum, Rosanna Motta, wanted to retire somewhere hot and they planned to join her.

Mrs Motta sold Grosvenor Fish Bar, which she and her husband ran for more than 30 years, to her son and his partner in April 2012 but she continues to work behind the counter three days a week.

Mr Dibartolomeo, who was born in Miami and named VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar in 2017, said: “It isn’t even on our radar right now and customers were so upset about us selling.

“We need to make sure Christian’s mum is taken care of but lockdown has bought us some time and there is the option she could stay with my family in Florida for six months and we could stay here as we love Norwich.”