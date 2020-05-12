Video

Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

Grosvenor Fish Bar reopened for collection and delivery on Monday but had to shut early after receiving hundreds of orders, pictured is co-owner Duane Dibartolomeo. Picture: Antony Kelly Archant Norfolk 2017

The owners of award-winning Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich launched home delivery on Monday, but were forced to halt orders early after receiving 400 in the first five hours.

Duane Dibartolomeo, co-owner of Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich, serving up fish and chips to customers before lockdown. Picture: Antony Kelly Duane Dibartolomeo, co-owner of Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich, serving up fish and chips to customers before lockdown. Picture: Antony Kelly

The famous chippy reopened for collection and delivery after being inundated with calls from customers saying how much they missed them, with the option to order through their website or Uber Eats.

Owners Duane Dibartolomeo and Christian Motta, who live above the shop, put in place a skeleton team with four members of staff as they didn’t realise just how popular it would be.

Along with people queuing to collect, others also turned up without pre-ordering, so Mr Dibartolomeo had to visit Thorns DIY shop on Tuesday morning to buy tape and make sure social distancing was adhered to.

Mr Dibartolomeo, who was born in Miami and named VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar in 2017, said: “We were busier than a regular Monday and had 400 orders so had to stop at 4pm.

“We have already had people pre-ordering for Friday and Saturday and have got two more members of staff back.

Grosvenor Fish Bar co-owner Christian Motta with their famous fish and chips Picture: Denise Bradley Grosvenor Fish Bar co-owner Christian Motta with their famous fish and chips Picture: Denise Bradley

“It was our mistake as we thought things would start out slow but we were bombarded, we should have prepared for the best scenario.

“Norwich is the best and people really get behind and support you and they were really understanding when orders took a while as it was the first time we had worked with Uber Eats.

“Our cod goujon and chips was the most popular as it is our smallest piece of cod and a nice easy meal.”

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the couple announced they were selling the leasehold as Mr Motta’s mum, Rosanna Motta, wanted to retire somewhere hot and they planned to join her.

Grosvenor Fish Bar halted orders as 4pm after receiving 400 orders over their first five hours Picture: Archant Grosvenor Fish Bar halted orders as 4pm after receiving 400 orders over their first five hours Picture: Archant

However, they recently said they were reconsidering as lockdown had bought them more time to make sure she is taken care of, with the option of Mrs Motta staying with Mr Dibartolomeo’s family in Florida for a while.

You can order from fshshop.com or Uber Eats and they are open 11am to 7.30pm Monday to Saturday.