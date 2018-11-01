Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk Tourism Awards
Video

Grosvenor Fish Bar bring back Christmas dinner with a twist

01 November, 2018 - 16:38
Christian Motta, co-owner of Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Christian Motta, co-owner of Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Archant

Christmas has come early in the city as Grosvenor Fish Bar’s Christmas dinner has made a comeback by popular demand.

The independent chippy, located in Lower Goat Lane, is stepping into the festive season in style with its unique twist on a Christmas dinner.

The seasonal meal costs £6.50 and consists of turkey sausages, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce.

Christian Motta, co-owner of Grosvenor, said: “It’s very popular we get asked for it all year round to tell you the truth but we brought it in early this year because people were asking us to.

Christmas Dinner at Grosvenor: Turkey sausage, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce Credit: Louisa BaldwinChristmas Dinner at Grosvenor: Turkey sausage, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce Credit: Louisa Baldwin

“We normally offer it when the Christmas lights get turned on but we thought we’d do it at the beginning of November this year.

“We try and keep things interesting and bring out new menu items now and again and so far so good, they’ve been popular.

“This Christmas is going to be very busy I think - we’re looking forward it.”

Grosvenor's Christmas dinner has made a comeback Credit: Louisa BaldwinGrosvenor's Christmas dinner has made a comeback Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Alongside its traditional fish and chip offerings, Grosvenor also has a specials menu with offerings such as a Waco Taco steamed cod wrap and Looney Toony tuna steak in a roll.

They also recently launched a ‘High Sea’ afternoon tea complete with clam sliders, cod goujons, chips and dips.

Most Read

Updated: Revealed: How ‘psychopath’ Joe Storey was free to kill ex-partner Kerri McAuley

Picture of Kerri McAuley. Credit: Submitted by Kerri's family.

Norwich restaurant accused of ‘casual racism’ over sauce name

Mambo Jambo restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Review into how murdered mum was let down out today

Kerri McAuley as killed by her ex-partner Joe Storey in January 2017. Submitted by Kerri's family.

Norfolk park closed after discovery of 30ft hole

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Garage owner convicted after supplying false number plates for ‘prolific’ burglary gang

Simon Oakley, who owns Stratton Quick Fit in Long Stratton, is one of four men who went on trial on October 16 in connection with the break-ins. Picture: Staff photographer

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide