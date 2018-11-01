Video

Grosvenor Fish Bar bring back Christmas dinner with a twist

Christian Motta, co-owner of Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin Archant

Christmas has come early in the city as Grosvenor Fish Bar’s Christmas dinner has made a comeback by popular demand.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The independent chippy, located in Lower Goat Lane, is stepping into the festive season in style with its unique twist on a Christmas dinner.

The seasonal meal costs £6.50 and consists of turkey sausages, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce.

Christian Motta, co-owner of Grosvenor, said: “It’s very popular we get asked for it all year round to tell you the truth but we brought it in early this year because people were asking us to.

Christmas Dinner at Grosvenor: Turkey sausage, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce Credit: Louisa Baldwin Christmas Dinner at Grosvenor: Turkey sausage, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce Credit: Louisa Baldwin

“We normally offer it when the Christmas lights get turned on but we thought we’d do it at the beginning of November this year.

“We try and keep things interesting and bring out new menu items now and again and so far so good, they’ve been popular.

“This Christmas is going to be very busy I think - we’re looking forward it.”

Grosvenor's Christmas dinner has made a comeback Credit: Louisa Baldwin Grosvenor's Christmas dinner has made a comeback Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Alongside its traditional fish and chip offerings, Grosvenor also has a specials menu with offerings such as a Waco Taco steamed cod wrap and Looney Toony tuna steak in a roll.

They also recently launched a ‘High Sea’ afternoon tea complete with clam sliders, cod goujons, chips and dips.