Inflatable obstacle course with wipeout zone opens in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 17:16 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 25 August 2020
Copyright: Archant 2020
Jump, duck and slide at a new inflatable obstacle course that has been built inside a popular family attraction in Norwich, which has now reopened after lockdown.
Gravity Active Entertainment at Norwich Riverside is now back open to the public, with social distancing measures in place, and has introduced a brand new feature to encourage families to visit.
As well as bouncing on the many trampolines, air bag and scaling a climbing wall, customers can now challenge their family and friends on an inflatable obstacle course.
Everyone over the age of 18 months is allowed on the new course, and under-fives need to be accompanied by an adult.
It features slides, obstacles that people have to weave in and out of and inflatable platforms to leap across, and the separate wipeout zone has two arms which players need to jump and duck under.
Matt Spink, general manager, said: “We decided to introduce the inflatable run and wipeout machine to make us more of a multi-attraction site, so we’ve got many different selling points that customers want to visit us for.
“We want to be more than a trampoline park and ensure customers get more value for money.
“The total wipeout has different platforms for you to stand on, with an arm coming around the bottom trying to wipe your legs out and then an arm around the top trying to wipe you out from chest height, and it has been really popular since we have reopened.”
To keep customers safe there are arrows on the floor and signage throughout the park, and when customers arrive they are greeted by a member of staff who will brief them on the new measures and ask them to use the hand sanitiser station.
Mr Spink added: “It has been a really new and challenging time, but people are really happy we are open, and we have had lots of good feedback from people saying they feel safe to come to us.”
The course is included in open jump, with one hour slots, and you can book at gravitynorwich.centeredgeonline.com
