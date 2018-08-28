Glyndebourne Tour’s La Traviata review: A splendid performance that captured the very essence of the work’s emotional conflict

Glyndebourne Tour’s performance of Verdi’s La Traviata came to Norwich Theatre Royal last night with a second performance due on November 16.

In its 50th anniversary year, Glyndebourne Tour’s visited Norwich with a splendid performance of Verdi’s La Traviata. Director Tom Cairns’ revival of the 2014 production captured the very essence of the work’s emotional conflict.

Mane Galoyan made a subtle and compelling Violetta, gathering in the high coloratura of the opening party scene – brilliantly staged with tremendous singing by the choir despite a somewhat claustrophobic set – and with beautiful and subtle singing throughout.

Louis Gomes making his Glyndebourne debut was a fine Alfredo, equally effective in lyrical or passionate voice.

Noel Bouley, a superb Germont brought a subtle degree of tenderness to the great Act Two scene with Violetta, and the closing scene, always deeply moving, was quite unforgettable, drawing the loudest applause I have heard in the Norwich Theatre Royal for many a year.

