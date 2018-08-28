Search

Ready to sparkle and shine in the West End

PUBLISHED: 10:30 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:04 22 October 2018

The Performing Arts East team ready to rehearse for the West End. Picture Becky Chamberlain/Performing Arts East

The Performing Arts East team ready to rehearse for the West End. Picture Becky Chamberlain/Performing Arts East

Move over Phantom of the Opera - Norfolk dancers are coming to your stage

Pupils from Performing Arts East are very excited to be heading to the West End in London this week to perform at Her Majesty’s Theatre.

It means half term is a very busy one for the 34 young dancers and musical theatre pupils who will be working on their performance at the Community Building in Gissing before heading off to the theatre at the Haymarket to showcase their skills.

“More than 100 different costumes have been sourced and made for this adventure, so these clever children will definitely all sparkle brightly on their big adventure,” says Sam Watt, principal at Performing Arts East.

“It’s such a great opportunity for them,” she adds.

Her Majesty’s Theatre is home to The Phantom of the Opera throughout the week, but on Sunday will be hosting the young performers and their glittering show.

“The team is really excited and can’t wait to get stuck in with this talented cast of young people. Everyone from Performing Arts East wishes all the performers the best of luck for Sunday’s show,” says Sam.

Performing Arts East is based in Wymondham and Gissing and pupils will be showcasing their skills in ballet, contemporary and musical theatre.

