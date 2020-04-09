Search

Norwich gift shop delivering mystery boxes filled with American treats

PUBLISHED: 09:54 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 09 April 2020

Gifted has launched a mystery candy box delivery from their Norwich store while their shops are shut due to coronavirus, pictured is the supreme version for £29.99 Credit: Gifted

Gifted has launched a mystery candy box delivery from their Norwich store while their shops are shut due to coronavirus, pictured is the supreme version for £29.99 Credit: Gifted

The owner of a Norwich gift shop is making coronavirus lockdown a little sweeter by delivering mystery boxes filled with American treats.

Aaron Roberts - owner of Gifted in Castle Mall in Norwich Credit: ArchantAaron Roberts - owner of Gifted in Castle Mall in Norwich Credit: Archant

Aaron Roberts owns Gifted in Norwich’s Castle Quarter, along with three other branches in King’s Lynn, Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge, and sells American and Japanese sweets and sodas alongside film and TV merchandise and a range of games and puzzles.

After he temporarily closed all shops due to the coronavirus outbreak, he decided to launch a delivery service from the city branch of mystery candy boxes filled with American treats such as Cheetos, Nerds and Oreos.

They come in three sizes, which are a treat box for £14.99, classic for £24.99 and supreme for £29.99 and it is available for delivery across the UK for £3.99.

Mr Roberts, who lives in Bradwell, said: “It is vitally important to adapt and as a small business we have lots of outgoings so need to keep the wheels turning.

“But I am using this time as an opportunity to see what works and what doesn’t - I haven’t had the chance to do delivery or an online shop in the past while the four shops are open but I can now explore it.”

Since launching on Friday, Mr Bradwell has packed 80 boxes and his customers have ranged from people wanting a treat for themselves to those sending them to a friend of family member.

Mr Roberts added: “The candy box is a good way to cheer people up and it is a nice experience to open up a box of fun.

“We are lucky to have such a big social media following and the reaction has been really good.”

Mr Roberts has more reason to celebrate as Gifted has recently been named as a finalist in the Best Specialist Multiple Gift Retailer category for the The Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2020 taking place in September.

Order your mystery box by messaging the Gifted Stores UK Facebook page and there is also free delivery on orders over £50.

Topic Tags:

