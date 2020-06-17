Search

Street food market to relaunch Norwich pub as steakhouse

17 June, 2020 - 06:00
Gibraltar Gardens pub in Norwich is set to launch as a steakhouse at an upcoming street food market Picture: Denise Bradley/Supplied

Gibraltar Gardens pub in Norwich is set to launch as a steakhouse at an upcoming street food market Picture: Denise Bradley/Supplied

Archant

The new landlords of Gibraltar Gardens had to shut the pub after just three weeks at the helm due to coronavirus, but when they return it is set to be transformed into a steakhouse.

The new landlords at Gibraltar Gardens, Jason and Julia Carter. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe new landlords at Gibraltar Gardens, Jason and Julia Carter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Jason and Julia Carter took over the pub in Heigham Street, owned by Enterprise Inns and previously run by Britannia Enterprises, in December last year and reopened it in late February.

But the couple, who have over 35 years experience running pubs, were left “heartbroken” that their plans had to be put on hold as the nation went into lockdown.

With the government now saying that pubs could reopen from as early as July 4, they are utilising the large garden with five dining pods, hammocks and a table service app so customers don’t need to order inside.

Gibraltar Gardens pub in Heigham Street, Norwich Picture: Denise BradleyGibraltar Gardens pub in Heigham Street, Norwich Picture: Denise Bradley

READ MORE: Drive-in cinema coming to the Norfolk Showground this summer

Mr Carter said: “We were heartbroken that we had to close as we had been doing so well so we are very eager to get it up and running again.

“We will be reopening as a steakhouse, while still keeping it going as a pub, and will have options such as rib eye, sirloin and rump alongside mixed grills.”

Danny Banthorpe, one of the directors of Pop Up Pictures who have organised the Eating Street Market, with his son Blake Picture: SuppliedDanny Banthorpe, one of the directors of Pop Up Pictures who have organised the Eating Street Market, with his son Blake Picture: Supplied

They will launch the menu at the new Eating Street Market from July 3 to 5, organised by Pop Up Pictures, in partnership with Ideal Events, who also run outdoor cinema events across the region.

The pub will be offering steak wraps, with Yorkshire pudding wraps on the Sunday, and they will be joined by The Duck Truck, Churros & Chorizo, The Woodfired Feast, Norfolk Thai, Wok Box, Fitzroys, with macaroni cheese, and Natural Born Grillers.

READ MORE: 7 new Norfolk food businesses that have launched in lockdown

Mac and cheese from Fitzroys who will be at the Eating Street Market in Norwich Picture: FitzroysMac and cheese from Fitzroys who will be at the Eating Street Market in Norwich Picture: Fitzroys

Danny Banthorpe, one of the directors at Pop Up Pictures, said: “Gibraltar Gardens has a beautiful outdoor area with plenty of space for social distancing and a car park with 25 spaces.

“We will have 30 eating stations two metres apart and there is also Anderson’s Meadow across the river for those that don’t get a seat.”

Eating Street runs 4pm to 9pm Friday, 12pm to 9pm Saturday and 12pm to 5pm Sunday.

