Search

Advanced search

Video

Norwich pub gearing up to reopen with VIP pods and fine dining marquee

PUBLISHED: 18:28 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:39 30 June 2020

Landlord Jason Carter with the new VIP Pods for dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Landlord Jason Carter with the new VIP Pods for dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The landlords of Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich are reopening their doors on July 4 and have implemented social distancing in style with VIP pods and a fine dining marquee.

Jason Carter, landlord at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJason Carter, landlord at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Couple Jason and Julia Carter took over the pub in Heigham Street in December 2019 and started trading in late February, only to close a few weeks later due to lockdown.

With the government now giving the go-ahead for the hospitality industry to reopen from Saturday, they are utilising the large garden with VIP pods which seat two to four people.

They are available to hire from 6pm to 8pm or 9pm to 11pm seven days a week and there is a hire cost of £10 per person to cover the price of the pods and the cleaning, which includes a fogging machine, between sittings.

There is also a fine dining marquee with its own bar and 15 tables, seating two to six, and both spaces need to be pre-booked.

Landlord Jason Carter at the bar of the new fine dining marquee at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLandlord Jason Carter at the bar of the new fine dining marquee at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: Street food market to relaunch Norwich pub as steakhouse

They will be using the dining area inside the pub if the marquee is fully booked and it is table service only with the option to order on their new app.

Everyone who visits will have their name and contact details taken in case someone later tests positive for coronavirus.

Mr Carter said: “We are excited to get back open and are confident that we have ticked every box of the government’s criteria.

Fran Balls, bar manager, sets up one of the new VIP Pods for two dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFran Balls, bar manager, sets up one of the new VIP Pods for two dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: Norwich cafe owner explains why ‘it isn’t viable’ to reopen on July 4

“We are very fortunate with our outside space as plenty of pubs aren’t as lucky as us and what we’ve lost inside we’ve made up for outside.”

There will also be a completely new menu when the pub reopens as it has been rebranded as a steakhouse, with options such as rib eye, fillet, rump and sirloin alongside burgers and seafood.

From this Friday to Sunday there will also be the Eating Street Market outside Gibraltar Gardens and their chefs will be doing steak wraps alongside other local vendors.

The new VIP Pods for dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe new VIP Pods for dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: Blofield Farm Shop opening food hall and cafe inside hotel

Eating Street runs from 4pm to 8pm Friday, 11am to 9pm Saturday and 11am to 5pm Sunday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli. Picture: Steve Adams

Holiday flights to sun back on from Norwich Airport after airlines resume routes

Richard Pace, Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Blofield Farm Shop opening food hall and cafe inside hotel

Marcus Pearcey, owner of Blofield Farm Shop, is opening a food hall and cafe at the Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli. Picture: Steve Adams

Holiday flights to sun back on from Norwich Airport after airlines resume routes

Richard Pace, Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Blofield Farm Shop opening food hall and cafe inside hotel

Marcus Pearcey, owner of Blofield Farm Shop, is opening a food hall and cafe at the Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

BMW-driving ‘scheming’ grandmother jailed for £216,000 credit card fraud

Florence Spencer from Norwich, who has been jailed for cheating banks and credit card companies out out £216,000. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary.

Norwich pub gearing up to reopen with VIP pods and fine dining marquee

Landlord Jason Carter with the new VIP Pods for dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Prolific paedophile’ sentenced after admitting further historic offences

Roy Reynolds. Photo: Submitted

Boots to close one of its branches in Norwich

The Colman Road branch of Boots, which is due to close, Inset: Roger Ryan. Picture: Archant

EasyJet could cut 700 pilot jobs and close Stansted base

EasyJet aircraft parked at Southend airport as the airline is considering cutting more than 700 pilot jobs and closing its bases at Stansted, Southend and Newcastle Pic: Nick Ansell/PA Wire