Norwich pub gearing up to reopen with VIP pods and fine dining marquee

Landlord Jason Carter with the new VIP Pods for dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich.

The landlords of Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich are reopening their doors on July 4 and have implemented social distancing in style with VIP pods and a fine dining marquee.

Jason Carter, landlord at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich.

Couple Jason and Julia Carter took over the pub in Heigham Street in December 2019 and started trading in late February, only to close a few weeks later due to lockdown.

With the government now giving the go-ahead for the hospitality industry to reopen from Saturday, they are utilising the large garden with VIP pods which seat two to four people.

They are available to hire from 6pm to 8pm or 9pm to 11pm seven days a week and there is a hire cost of £10 per person to cover the price of the pods and the cleaning, which includes a fogging machine, between sittings.

There is also a fine dining marquee with its own bar and 15 tables, seating two to six, and both spaces need to be pre-booked.

Landlord Jason Carter at the bar of the new fine dining marquee at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich.

They will be using the dining area inside the pub if the marquee is fully booked and it is table service only with the option to order on their new app.

Everyone who visits will have their name and contact details taken in case someone later tests positive for coronavirus.

Mr Carter said: “We are excited to get back open and are confident that we have ticked every box of the government’s criteria.

Fran Balls, bar manager, sets up one of the new VIP Pods for two dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich.

“We are very fortunate with our outside space as plenty of pubs aren’t as lucky as us and what we’ve lost inside we’ve made up for outside.”

There will also be a completely new menu when the pub reopens as it has been rebranded as a steakhouse, with options such as rib eye, fillet, rump and sirloin alongside burgers and seafood.

From this Friday to Sunday there will also be the Eating Street Market outside Gibraltar Gardens and their chefs will be doing steak wraps alongside other local vendors.

The new VIP Pods for dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich.

Eating Street runs from 4pm to 8pm Friday, 11am to 9pm Saturday and 11am to 5pm Sunday.