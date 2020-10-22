Norwich pub to host Christmas market with over 100 stalls

The landlords of the Gibraltar Gardens pub in Norwich will get locals in the festive spirit by hosting a Christmas market.

Couple Jason and Julia Carter took on the pub, located in Heigham Street, in December last year and began trading in late February, only to close a few weeks later due to lockdown.

But the pair haven’t let the pandemic stop them and since reopening in July have held socially distanced live music events and relaunched as a steakhouse.

They have now revealed their festive plans, which will involve a Covid-safe Christmas market with free entry and indoor and outdoor stalls.

The event will run every Saturday and Sunday from December 5 until December 20 from 10am-5pm and there is space for 20 cars at the car boot sale, up to 100 stalls in the garden and 20 tables inside a marquee.

They are donating all the pitch fees from the first two weekends to NHS charities and are looking for local vendors to get involved, though there will be no food stalls as this will all be provided by the pub.

Mr Carter said: “We want to bring the community back together and people are itching to do things but there is nowhere to go so we came up with the idea for the Christmas market.

“There will be a bit of everything, from Christmas trees, cards and decorations to jewellery, garden stuff and clothes and we’ve had lots of interest so far.

“We will be providing an early morning breakfast for the stall holders and then all-day food and hot drinks, with Christmas cookies and mulled wine too.”

Since taking over the pub, the couple have had a great reaction from the community and have been able to utilise their large garden with dining pods.

Mrs Carter said: “We have a lot of regulars who have said that we have brought the pub back to how it used to be and breathed life back into the place.”

Car boot and outside stalls are £10 and undercover stalls £15 - call 01603 667766.

