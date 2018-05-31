Giant Yorkshire pudding roast delivery launches in Norwich

A new Norwich delivery service has launched called Giant Yorkie Roast Co., which delivers Yorkshire puddings filled with a roast dinner every Sunday Picture: Ginger Lily Catering Archant

Sundays just got a little batter thanks to a new delivery service which sees a full roast dinner put inside a giant Yorkshire pudding.

Chef Sam Brown, who runs Ginger Lily Catering, has launched Giant Yorkie Roast Co. Picture: Ginger Lily Catering Chef Sam Brown, who runs Ginger Lily Catering, has launched Giant Yorkie Roast Co. Picture: Ginger Lily Catering

Giant Yorkie Roast Co. is launching this Sunday, May 3 with a Yorkshire pudding stuffed with a choice of beef, pork belly, Norfolk turkey or a vegan root vegetable and beetroot pastry crown.

This is served with crispy rosemary and garlic roast potatoes, seasonal green vegetables, roasted baby carrots, sticky red cabbage, gravy and a choice of cranberry, apple or horseradish sauce.

Meals cost £12.50 each for adults, £10 for OAPs and £7.50 for children and there is a minimum spend of £12.50 and free delivery in a 15 mile radius of Norwich city centre.

Giant Yorkie Roast Co. was trialled as a Sunday pop-up at Redwell Brewery in Trowse at Christmas by Sam Brown who also owns Ginger Lily Catering, which supplies weddings, parties and other big events across the region.

The Yorkshire puddings come filled with your choice of meats and all the trimmings and there is also a vegan option Picture: Ginger Lily Catering The Yorkshire puddings come filled with your choice of meats and all the trimmings and there is also a vegan option Picture: Ginger Lily Catering

As all Mr Brown’s upcoming bookings were cancelled due to coronavirus lockdown, he decided to relaunch his roasts to keep his business afloat and make sure people don’t miss out on a Sunday lunch.

Mr Brown, who trained in culinary arts and hospitality at City College Norwich, said: “Coronavirus has had a drastic impact on my work, but I was quite fortunate that before Christmas I had started doing Giant Yorkie Roast Co.

“We will deliver every Sunday and the reaction has been really good so far as we are already 70pc booked for this weekend.

“We are also offering 10pc off to NHS staff, who are doing such a great job, and 10pc of takings will go to NHS Charities Together.

“It will be delivered with a 15-minute warm-up guide, to make sure it is piping hot, and will arrive before midday on Sunday.”

There are also puddings for £6 each, including apple and blackberry crumble, with a vegan option available, white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake and cream-filled profiteroles.

You can order by emailing Sam@gingerlilycatering.co.uk and view the full menu on the ‘Ginger Lily Catering’ Facebook page.