Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ghosts of the Guildhall theatre dining review: ‘A perfectly executed night’

17 January, 2019 - 16:33
Ghosts of the Guildhall Credit: James Randle

Ghosts of the Guildhall Credit: James Randle

Archant

A new haunted theatrical dining experience has launched in the historic Norwich Guildhall, with spine-tingling stories from those that occupied its cells awaiting trial.

Ghosts of the Guildhall Credit: James RandleGhosts of the Guildhall Credit: James Randle

The new event is split into three separate ghost stories in different areas of the impressive medieval building which was built in 1407.

It is now run by Britannia Enterprises as Guildhall Britannia cafe which offers employment and mentoring to serving and ex-prisoners and the new event combines tasty food with a menu of ghost stories.

At the start of the tour, we were handed a glass of fizz to steady our nerves and handed a lantern as we headed down the narrow staircase to the undercroft.

When we entered the room a woman with backcombed hair and a long white nightie screamed and emerged from the shadows.

She explained she was Jane Sellars who was in and out of prison at the Norwich Bridewell in the 17th century for petty crimes, such as stealing stockings, and had her child taken away from her whilst she awaited trial at the Guildhall.

The actress was superb and sent chills down my spine as she clawed at the walls and went around the group asking if they had seen her child.

Platter at Ghosts of the Guildhall Credit: James RandlePlatter at Ghosts of the Guildhall Credit: James Randle

It was so spooky, helped by the eerie atmosphere of the undercroft and cold stone walls, that one member of the group had to leave the room.

READ MORE: Panto star Ben Langley announces new Norfolk show

Next, we were taken along the corridor to the old cells, which still had etchings from prisoners on the doors, and another character appeared.

This time it was Thomas Bilney who was a 16th century protestant martyr who spent his last night at the Guildhall before being executed at Bishop Bridge.

The actor gave a convincing performance as he menacingly told his own story and those of other prisoners, including William Sheward who cut up his wife Martha and distributed her round the city.

We were then led back into the main hall where we were served a tasty platter with crudites, cold meats, cheeses and bread which split the evening up nicely.

The event ended in the Victorian courtroom upstairs as a merciless judge emerged and told us about the people he had tried before yelling to us to get out at the end.

Ghosts of the Guildhall Credit: James RandleGhosts of the Guildhall Credit: James Randle

A perfectly executed event suitable for all the family.

The Ghosts of the Guildhall is set to run monthly throughout 2019 with exact dates TBC.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Klose injury may force Farke’s hand in the transfer market

Timm Klose's injury could force Norwich to make a move in the transfer market Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man appears in court following discovery of three quarters of a tonne of illegal tobacco in Norwich

Illegal tobacco seized by Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk County Council.

Multi-million pound get out clause for developers again criticised by council

The Anglia Square regeneration is one of the schemes that could benefit from CIL relief Photo: Weston Homes

WATCH: The first snow of 2019 hits Norwich

The first snow of 2019 fell in Norwich today. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists