Here's how you can get involved with The Garage's Unsigned music programme

Bridget Holmes who took part in last year's Unsigned programme. Picture: Andi Sapey Andi Sapey

Are you ready to take your first steps towards a professional music career? Then Unsigned, the new intermediate level of The Garage's Musicians' Development Programme, can help.

The 11-month programme is for experienced bands or solo artists aged 14-25 and will involve working on your musicianship, songwriting, performance skills, promotion and identity as an artist whilst learning more about the music industry.

Supported by Youth Music England and The Norfolk Music Education Hub, last year's programme also included a gig at The Waterfront in Norwich. Performing were Hannah Birtwell, who is one of dozens of performers from across the world competing to open the We Can Survive concert at LA's Hollywood Bowl, Leon O'Leary, Bridget Holmes, Solomon Lake and The Renadeans.

If you are interested, you have until Thursday October 3 to apply for the chance to have weekly one-and-a-half hour sessions with music industry professionals, record a demo, perform at The Waterfront in Norwich and more. Successful applicants will be invited to an audition on Thursday October 10.

- Interested artists should email takepart@thegarage.org.uk putting 'Application to Unsigned' in the subject header and state why you want to take part in the programme, your music style and experience (including any links to music or performance footage if available)

