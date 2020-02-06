Gentleman's Dub Club to perform in Norwich

Gentleman's Dub Club. Picture: Riya Hollings Riya Hollings

Nine-piece ska and roots reggae band Gentleman's Dub Club (GDC) are set to perform in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The show will take place on February 14 at The Waterfront with support from Bristol MC and host extraordinaire, Gardna.

Since their formation in early 2006, they have become one of the most respected names in dub/reggae music.

GDC have been on tour for nearly 13 years, are festival favourites across the UK and Europe, and have found themselves regularly playing to crowds of 10,000 or more. Having sold out The Electric in Brixton numerous times, they are set to head out on tour once again playing a total of 13 dates across the country.

Combining tight grooves and a heavyweight sound, Gentleman's Dub Club bring the party to crowds of all ages hungry for a dance floor workout, with their gigs often ending in a frenzied mosh pit reminiscent of a mid 80's ska night. Live effects and mixing make for a crystal clear sound, and the band's larger than life stage presence makes for a mesmerising experience.

With seven studio albums and numerous singles and remixes under their belts, GDC never stop working. Their latest single 100% features the legendary Bitty McLean and was released in late November 2019. Recorded at the Crosstown Studios in London, the B-side is their cover of the timeless classic Summer Breeze by Seals and Croft.

- Tickets to see Gentlemen's Dub Club on February 14 at The Waterfront are available for £18.50 from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter