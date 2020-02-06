Search

Advanced search

Gentleman's Dub Club to perform in Norwich

06 February, 2020 - 08:45
Gentleman's Dub Club. Picture: Riya Hollings

Gentleman's Dub Club. Picture: Riya Hollings

Riya Hollings

Nine-piece ska and roots reggae band Gentleman's Dub Club (GDC) are set to perform in Norwich.

The show will take place on February 14 at The Waterfront with support from Bristol MC and host extraordinaire, Gardna.

Since their formation in early 2006, they have become one of the most respected names in dub/reggae music.

GDC have been on tour for nearly 13 years, are festival favourites across the UK and Europe, and have found themselves regularly playing to crowds of 10,000 or more. Having sold out The Electric in Brixton numerous times, they are set to head out on tour once again playing a total of 13 dates across the country.

Combining tight grooves and a heavyweight sound, Gentleman's Dub Club bring the party to crowds of all ages hungry for a dance floor workout, with their gigs often ending in a frenzied mosh pit reminiscent of a mid 80's ska night. Live effects and mixing make for a crystal clear sound, and the band's larger than life stage presence makes for a mesmerising experience.

With seven studio albums and numerous singles and remixes under their belts, GDC never stop working. Their latest single 100% features the legendary Bitty McLean and was released in late November 2019. Recorded at the Crosstown Studios in London, the B-side is their cover of the timeless classic Summer Breeze by Seals and Croft.

- Tickets to see Gentlemen's Dub Club on February 14 at The Waterfront are available for £18.50 from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Big changes to two Norwich bus lines

Changes have been announced for the First bus Red and Pink line services. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘It’s my blood, sweat and tears’: owner tells of salon fire despair

Charlene Gard, 36, said she was heartbroken her 'one-stop-shop' beauty salon went up in flames. Picture: Charlene Gard

Most Read

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Big changes to two Norwich bus lines

Changes have been announced for the First bus Red and Pink line services. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘It’s my blood, sweat and tears’: owner tells of salon fire despair

Charlene Gard, 36, said she was heartbroken her 'one-stop-shop' beauty salon went up in flames. Picture: Charlene Gard

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Student charged £100 for stopping for 15 seconds - at a zebra crossing

Callum Stocker was charged £100 for 15 seconds of 'parking' at a zebra crossing. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

‘It’s best to let them get away with it’: Shoplifting hotspots in Norwich revealed

A store owner in Norwich said not taking action against shoplifters is the easiest option as figures reveal worst hit streets. Picture: Archant

Game announces ‘false’ Norwich store closure in bid to lower rent

Game in Norwich intu Chapelfield has been earmarked for closure. Picture: Archant

‘You’re a bad person’: Sex offender’s taunt as he attacked probation officer

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Knife crime and county lines - Join the EDP Open House discussion on how violent crime is affecting our county

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News invites its readers and the community to contribute to a discussion on knife crime and county lines. Picture: Archant
Drive 24