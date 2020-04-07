Search

Martin Kemp giving free tickets to NHS workers for Norwich gig

PUBLISHED: 19:05 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:05 07 April 2020

Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp is giving free tickets to NHS workers for his Norwich gig Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp is giving free tickets to NHS workers for his Norwich gig Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp has proved he is a true legend by offering free tickets to NHS workers on his UK tour later this year.

There are 1,500 free tickets available to see Martin Kemp on his tour later this year Picture: PA Archive/PA ImagesThere are 1,500 free tickets available to see Martin Kemp on his tour later this year Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Martin is bringing his Back to the 80s party to Epic Studios in Norwich on Friday, December 4 for the first night of his 12-date tour, where he will perform a DJ set spinning all the biggest tracks of the decade along with festive hits.

To celebrate the incredible job the NHS is doing tackling coronavirus, along with his promoters M&B they are offering 1,500 free tickets across all dates for any NHS worker.

Martin said: “These shows will be a lot of fun and the ultimate return to the 80s.

“Music is everyone’s life soundtrack and transports us all to the best times of our lives and I think we all need that right now!

“Expect one of the most euphoric nightsyou’ve had since the 80s.”

READ MORE: The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

Martin is best known as the bassist in the new wave band Spandau Ballet which has sold millions of records worldwide, with hits including Gold and True.

He is also known for his role as villain Steve Owen on EastEnders, which he played from 1998 until 2002, and he has also appeared on reality shows Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 4’s Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls and as a judge on BBC talent show Let It Shine.

READ MORE: 7 famous musicians who live in Norfolk

More recently, he has become a DJ and performed at clubs and festivals across the UK and his 80s show is back in the city by popular demand as he also wowed fans at Epic Studios in 2019.

Martin added; “Of course I will spin a few of the Spandau classics – how could I not!

“My dance skills are a one out of 10, I’m 57 not 27 so I thought my clubbing days were behind me! However, I’m good at dad dancing – so I might join you all down the front!”

Tickets cost £22.50 and are available at epic-tv.com and NHS workers can apply for a free ticket by emailing proof of NHS employment to info@easyticketing.co.uk

