Search

Advanced search

Debenhams in Norwich giving away free makeover for Mother's Day

14 March, 2020 - 09:00
Debenhams in Norwich is giving away a free makeover for Mother's Day Credit: Debenhams

Debenhams in Norwich is giving away a free makeover for Mother's Day Credit: Debenhams

Archant

Forget chocolates and flowers - one lucky mum in Norwich will win a personal styling session at Debenhams for Mother's Day.

Debenhams in Norwich is giving away a free makeover for Mother's Day Credit: DebenhamsDebenhams in Norwich is giving away a free makeover for Mother's Day Credit: Debenhams

Treat the special lady in your life by entering her in the competition to bag a free personal styling and shopping experience, with £100 worth of new clothes to take home.

It will take place at Debenhams in the city, located in Orford Place, and the winner will receive guidance from experienced stylists.

READ MORE: Clothes meet cacti as two businesses join forces at Norwich Market

To be in with a chance of winning, Debenhams are asking that customers visit the click and collect desk in store and say the phrase 'Mum's the Word' to the shop assistant, who will give further instructions on how to enter.

Gareth Mays, manager at Debenhams Norwich, said: 'We are pleased to be able to give something back to local mums, who rarely put themselves first and deserve a treat.

READ MORE: 7 things to do for Mother's Day in Norfolk

'We are certain that there are many deserving ladies in the area who will be put forward and we can't wait to choose a winner and invite them into store.'

The deadline to enter is March 20 and the winner will be announced on Mother's Day.

You can view the full terms and conditions at debenhams.com

Most Read

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

See inside former MJB hotel following £1.5m transformation to new housing scheme

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into luxury shared accomodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

See inside former MJB hotel following £1.5m transformation to new housing scheme

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into luxury shared accomodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Coronavirus in Norfolk: Norwich’s Apple store closed in wake of Covid-19

Large queue for the opening of the new Apple Store in Chapelfield, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Coronavirus in Norfolk: Vaccine close to being developed for trials say scientists

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Debenhams in Norwich giving away free makeover for Mother’s Day

Debenhams in Norwich is giving away a free makeover for Mother's Day Credit: Debenhams

‘It’s like a mini Norwich Lanes’ - Three new shops open in city street

Abbi Evans, Luna the dog, Mikey Smith and John Brennan in front of the three new independent shops in St Augustine's Street in Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Coronavirus in Norfolk: Mass gatherings could be banned to fight virus

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24