Debenhams in Norwich giving away free makeover for Mother’s Day

Forget chocolates and flowers - one lucky mum in Norwich will win a personal styling session at Debenhams for Mother's Day.

Treat the special lady in your life by entering her in the competition to bag a free personal styling and shopping experience, with £100 worth of new clothes to take home.

It will take place at Debenhams in the city, located in Orford Place, and the winner will receive guidance from experienced stylists.

To be in with a chance of winning, Debenhams are asking that customers visit the click and collect desk in store and say the phrase 'Mum's the Word' to the shop assistant, who will give further instructions on how to enter.

Gareth Mays, manager at Debenhams Norwich, said: 'We are pleased to be able to give something back to local mums, who rarely put themselves first and deserve a treat.

'We are certain that there are many deserving ladies in the area who will be put forward and we can't wait to choose a winner and invite them into store.'

The deadline to enter is March 20 and the winner will be announced on Mother's Day.

You can view the full terms and conditions at debenhams.com