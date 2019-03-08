Search

Free street entertainment returns to Norwich for summer

PUBLISHED: 15:24 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 03 July 2019

Covent Garden performer William Sanchez will kick off Head Out Not Home 2019 in Norwich Credit: Daniel Gassner

Covent Garden performer William Sanchez will kick off Head Out Not Home 2019 in Norwich Credit: Daniel Gassner

Daniel Gassner

Norwich city centre is about to come alive with free live music from local bands and entertainment from world-famous Covent Garden street performers.

Launching on Thursday, July 4, the Head Out, Not Home summer events programme, organised by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) in conjunction with NORCA and Sistema in Norwich, will have you dancing in the street with music and entertainment across the city.

The event will take place every Thursday evening for nine weeks until August 29 (weather permitting) across six different city centre locations between 4.40pm and 8pm.

Entertainment will take place in Gentleman's Walk, London Street, St Gregory's Green, Westlegate/Ber Street and new for 2019, on alternative weeks, Upper Close Green, Cathedral grounds and Riverside.

Covent Garden street performer William Sanchez will kick start proceedings at 4.40pm in London Street on Thursday where he will wow with his breakdancing skills.

He will be joined at locations around the city with live music from Impilo, Alden Paterson & Dashwood and Sam Eagle and Access to Music will also present six up and coming young musicians at Westlegate.

Stefan Gurney, Executive Director of Norwich BID said, "The Head Out, Not Home extravaganza is now in its seventh year and during that time has established itself as a major cultural entertainment festival in the city centre's calendar and has a keen following.

" We're looking forward to welcoming the vast array of vibrant musicians and street performers to Norwich this summer.

"Thursday evenings for the next nine weeks are not to be missed, there will be plenty to see and do, remember to Head Out, Not Home and have some fun."

You can see the weekly entertainment schedule on the Norwich BID website.

