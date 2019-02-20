Café Rouge in Norwich launches ‘Free-Flowing Fridays’ with bottomless beer and prosecco

Café Rouge, which has a Norwich branch in Intu Chapelfield, has launched a special deal.

To mark its 30th birthday, the restaurant has introduced “Free-Flowing Fridays”.

The deal means that diners can enjoy unlimited prosecco or beer for £15 per person when they eat from the evening set menu - which is priced at £14.95 for two courses.

The offer also extends to unlimited mocktails or other soft drinks.

The deal is on every Friday from 5pm and Free-Flowing bookings are in two-hour slots.

Café Rouge state that all members of the party must be ordering from the set evening menu for the promotion to be valid and drinking to excess won’t be tolerated.