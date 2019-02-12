Search

Fredo review: 'full of energy and passion'

PUBLISHED: 11:38 02 March 2019

Fredo at the UEA LCR. Photo: Ross Halls

Fredo at the UEA LCR. Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

West London rapper Fredo brought his Third Avenue tour to The LCR UEA in Norwich last night (March 1).

He released his first full album, Third Avenue, on February 1 which followed up his two mixtape releases - 2017’s Get Rich Or Get Recalled and this year’s Tables Turn.

DJ Tiffany Calver got up on the decks to open the evening as the room gradually began filling up. She had the front row dancing as they waved their phone camera lights amongst a boisterous mass of chanting and jostling.

At just past 9pm the room lights dipped and Fredo emerged with his chain and signature Fredo pendant. He kicked the show off with Survival of the Fittest which for me was the perfect song to start with as it got the crowd bopping along to the track.

Fredo confidently delivered his bars and strutted around the stage, thanking the audience for his enthusiastic reception.

His performance was full of energy and passion with the most enjoyable aspect of the evening being the reaction of the crowd.

There was the ever present mosh pit, people rapping along to the words, and friends rap battling the lyrics at each other.

He turned it up with the track MmHmm and the pace of the show was perfect with energy from both the artist and crowd as Fredo went through his set of tracks and made it a night to remember for the young crowd.

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

