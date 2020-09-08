Danish café with vegan pastries and ‘hearty’ lunches planned for Norwich

Maggie Christensen (right) is planning to open a Danish café called Fra°.kost in Norwich, pictured here at a pop-up at Studio 20 in Wensum Street in 2018 Picture: Karl Roberts Archant

A city baker who has built up a following from her Danish pastry deliveries and pop-ups is now looking for to open a café in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Maggie Christensen serving pastries at a pop-up at Studio 20 in Norwich in 2018 Picture: Mike Williams Maggie Christensen serving pastries at a pop-up at Studio 20 in Norwich in 2018 Picture: Mike Williams

Maggie Christensen, 31, moved from a town called Køge in Denmark, just south of Copenhagen, to Norwich in 2017 and launched her own company delivering authentic pastries across the city on a cargo bike.

She supplied cafés, workplaces and households and also had successful pop-ups, but she made the tough decision last year to take a break from the business as she had outgrown her kitchen and needed time to plan her next steps.

While she continued to supply rye bread for Rainbow Wholefoods in Norwich, her main focus became opening her own café and she was offered a premises in February this year.

READ MORE: Owner of pop-up burger company celebrates ‘mind-blowing’ success in lockdown

The café will be called Fra°.kost and meand lunch in Danish Picture: Aaron Pritty The café will be called Fra°.kost and meand lunch in Danish Picture: Aaron Pritty

Due to the coronavirus outbreak this didn’t go ahead, so Miss Christensen has spent lockdown experimenting with recipes and, in particular, with vegan pastries and cakes.

She is now on the lookout once more for a permanent Norwich home for her café, which will be called Frå.kost and means lunch in Danish.

Miss Christensen, who is vegetarian, said: “It will all be plant-based, but it will cater to everyone and not just vegans.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m looking at doing Smørrebrød, which is a Danish open sandwich, with our rye bread and different toppings along with soups, salads, pies and porridge - it is all about easy, convenient meals which are hearty and tasty.

“The bakery counter with have pastries and cakes and I will bring in seasonal bits such as Danish cookies and treats for Christmas as I’m hoping to be open by then.

READ MORE: Is Norwich’s Junkyard Market street food park worth visiting?

“I like transparency and authenticity and don’t want anything formal, I want it to have a laid-back atmosphere with comfortable seating and Danish food is all about slow-living and making everything from scratch with seasonal produce.”

Miss Christensen has also teamed up with Aaron Pritty, who runs Norwich-based mobile coffee company Lono Espresso, and he will be the manager and supply Danish coffee.

Follow @fraa.kost on Instagram for all the latest updates on the café.