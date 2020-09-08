Search

Advanced search

Danish café with vegan pastries and ‘hearty’ lunches planned for Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:24 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 08 September 2020

Maggie Christensen (right) is planning to open a Danish café called Fra°.kost in Norwich, pictured here at a pop-up at Studio 20 in Wensum Street in 2018 Picture: Karl Roberts

Maggie Christensen (right) is planning to open a Danish café called Fra°.kost in Norwich, pictured here at a pop-up at Studio 20 in Wensum Street in 2018 Picture: Karl Roberts

Archant

A city baker who has built up a following from her Danish pastry deliveries and pop-ups is now looking for to open a café in Norwich.

Maggie Christensen serving pastries at a pop-up at Studio 20 in Norwich in 2018 Picture: Mike WilliamsMaggie Christensen serving pastries at a pop-up at Studio 20 in Norwich in 2018 Picture: Mike Williams

Maggie Christensen, 31, moved from a town called Køge in Denmark, just south of Copenhagen, to Norwich in 2017 and launched her own company delivering authentic pastries across the city on a cargo bike.

She supplied cafés, workplaces and households and also had successful pop-ups, but she made the tough decision last year to take a break from the business as she had outgrown her kitchen and needed time to plan her next steps.

While she continued to supply rye bread for Rainbow Wholefoods in Norwich, her main focus became opening her own café and she was offered a premises in February this year.

READ MORE: Owner of pop-up burger company celebrates ‘mind-blowing’ success in lockdown

The café will be called Fra°.kost and meand lunch in Danish Picture: Aaron PrittyThe café will be called Fra°.kost and meand lunch in Danish Picture: Aaron Pritty

Due to the coronavirus outbreak this didn’t go ahead, so Miss Christensen has spent lockdown experimenting with recipes and, in particular, with vegan pastries and cakes.

She is now on the lookout once more for a permanent Norwich home for her café, which will be called Frå.kost and means lunch in Danish.

Miss Christensen, who is vegetarian, said: “It will all be plant-based, but it will cater to everyone and not just vegans.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m looking at doing Smørrebrød, which is a Danish open sandwich, with our rye bread and different toppings along with soups, salads, pies and porridge - it is all about easy, convenient meals which are hearty and tasty.

“The bakery counter with have pastries and cakes and I will bring in seasonal bits such as Danish cookies and treats for Christmas as I’m hoping to be open by then.

READ MORE: Is Norwich’s Junkyard Market street food park worth visiting?

“I like transparency and authenticity and don’t want anything formal, I want it to have a laid-back atmosphere with comfortable seating and Danish food is all about slow-living and making everything from scratch with seasonal produce.”

Miss Christensen has also teamed up with Aaron Pritty, who runs Norwich-based mobile coffee company Lono Espresso, and he will be the manager and supply Danish coffee.

Follow @fraa.kost on Instagram for all the latest updates on the café.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Is Norwich’s Junkyard Market street food park worth visiting?

Junkyard Market is a new street food event that is running outside St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: James Randle

Owner of pop-up burger company celebrates ‘mind-blowing’ success in lockdown

Tom Shiers celebrates the success of Fupburger during lockdown, which has been selling out at Norwich pubs Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘It just went mad’: Lockdown boom for fitness instructor helping women transform their bodies

Bernie Junior. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Pub reopens as beer and coffee house

Strangers coffee is being sold at the Prince of Denmark pub. Picture: Prince of Denmark

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Is Norwich’s Junkyard Market street food park worth visiting?

Junkyard Market is a new street food event that is running outside St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: James Randle

Owner of pop-up burger company celebrates ‘mind-blowing’ success in lockdown

Tom Shiers celebrates the success of Fupburger during lockdown, which has been selling out at Norwich pubs Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘It just went mad’: Lockdown boom for fitness instructor helping women transform their bodies

Bernie Junior. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Pub reopens as beer and coffee house

Strangers coffee is being sold at the Prince of Denmark pub. Picture: Prince of Denmark

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Cocktail bar in Norwich named ‘best in UK’

A Norwich cocktail bar has been named the best in the UK. Pic: submitted

How many coronavirus cases in Norwich in last week?

Norwich City Centre. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

University of East Anglia staff and students to be tested for coronavirus

Prof Dylan Edwards, pro-vice-chancellor of the University of East Anglia's faculty of medicine and health studies. Picture: Denise Bradley

Danish café with vegan pastries and ‘hearty’ lunches planned for Norwich

Maggie Christensen (right) is planning to open a Danish café called Fra°.kost in Norwich, pictured here at a pop-up at Studio 20 in Wensum Street in 2018 Picture: Karl Roberts

Norfolk’s cutest crime stoppers? Meet the new four-legged detectives

PPD Remus is joining Norfolk Constabulary Photo: Norfolk Constabulary