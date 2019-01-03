Former footballer Robbie Savage coming to Carrow Road

Welsh footballer turned pundit Robbie Savage is coming to the home of Norwich City to share stories from his career.

Delia’s Canary Catering is hosting An Evening with Robbie Savage on Friday, March 1 and the event will be hosted by presenter Jake Humphrey who lives in the city.

Robbie came through the ranks of Manchester United before joining Crewe Alexandra and became a regular starter for Leicester in the late 1990s and early 2000s and went on to play for Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers.

He finished his career as captain of Derby County and he also has 39 caps for the Welsh international team.

Since retiring, he has presented BBC Radio 5 Live’s popular 606 phone-in, is part of the BT Sport team, fronting his own Saturday Morning Savage show, and finished sixth in Strictly Come Dancing with partner Ola Jordan.

Ben Kensell, chief operating officer at Carrow Road, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming former Welsh international Robbie Savage back to Carrow Road for the latest of our prestigious ‘Evening With’ events.

“Robbie had a long and successful playing career at the top level and has gone on to become a popular media pundit.

“He played in one of our most memorable games in recent years, the 3-2 win over Derby County in which Simeon Jackson scored a famous last-gasp winner for the Canaries.

“I’m sure our host for the evening Jake Humphrey will be keen to remind him about that one on the night!

“It should be another great evening, with some quality football chat and the usual superb food.

“It will be a popular event so people are advised to book now to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets to the event cost £55 for standard tickets, £44 for season ticket holders and £79 for VIP including pre-dinner drinks with Robbie, three-course meal with wine and a photo opportunity.

To purchase tickets call 01603 218724, visit the Norwich City website or email events@canaries.co.uk.