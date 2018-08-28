Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower Blanc Photography 2013

Get ready to rock as the first act performing at Thetford Forest next summer has been revealed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Weller announced as first act for Forest Live 2019 Credit: Nicole Nodland Paul Weller announced as first act for Forest Live 2019 Credit: Nicole Nodland

Paul Weller, who found fame in punk rock band The Jam, is set to perform at High Lodge on Friday, June 21 as part of the Forest Live concert series.

Paul’s career began in 1977 with The Jam’s debut single In The City and went on to release five albums with the band including chart-topping The Gift in 1982.

He experienced further recognition with The Style Council who performed at the iconic Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in 1985.

In the nineties, he also had success as a solo artist with hits including Wild Wood, Wake Up The Nation and Sonik Kicks.

At 60 years old, he has become a cultural icon and he will take to the stage in forests across the UK next year.

This isn’t the first time Paul has taken part in the event as he also performed at Forest Live in 2004.

Paul said: “The Forest shows are always great gigs for us and it’s been a while since I last did them so I’m really looking forward to them next year.”

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every summer by Forestry Commission England and money raised from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainably.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday, November 9 and cost £48.50 (plus £5.35 booking fee)

You can buy tickets online or call the box office on 03000 680400.