Fontaines D.C. announce headline 2020 Norwich show

Irish post-punk rock band Fontaines D.C. have just announced a Norwich show for 2020.

Fontaines D.C. are set to headline The Nick Rayns LCR UEA in Norwich in 2020. Picture: Supplied by UEA Box Offce Fontaines D.C. are set to headline The Nick Rayns LCR UEA in Norwich in 2020. Picture: Supplied by UEA Box Offce

The show will take place at The Nick Rayns LCR UEA in Norwich on February 24 with support to be announced closer to the show.

Having assembled whilst still in college in Dublin a mere three years ago, the band were born from discovering their shared love of poetry and a common zeal for authentic self-expression.

With three self-released seven-inch singles under their belt and a relentless schedule of live shows, the band are on a skyward trajectory which has seen them tour the UK, Europe and the US.

"I think there's an authenticity to what we do, and people have been starved of authenticity for too long," explains lead singer Grian Chatten.

Alongside this commitment to each other, another over arching formative dynamic was at work - Dublin City itself; more specifically, the disappearing Dublin embodied most readily in their immediate surroundings, the old working class neighbourhood known as The Liberties.

"The dying romance of the city...the reason we love the Liberties is that seems to be where a lot of that action is happening," adds Chatten.

2019 has seen them release their debut studio album Dogrel, on April 12, which aims to embody the band's intent. It is an album that is described as best enjoyed as a whole. It 'is very much in the grand tradition of the album as art form, just as this is a band very much in the classic band mold: great singles, an indefatigable work ethic and an utter aversion to standing still.'

- Tickets to see Fontaines D.C. at The LCR, UEA in Norwich will be available for £20 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website at 10am on Friday December 6

