5 fish and chip shops delivering in Norwich

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar, which is delivering across Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Enjoy the nation’s favourite dish of fish and chips delivered to your door thanks to these places in Norwich, which have adapted during lockdown.

Orford Plaice fish and chip shop in Norwich Picture: Simon Finlay Orford Plaice fish and chip shop in Norwich Picture: Simon Finlay

1. Orford Plaice

This city centre favourite is delivering its traditional fish and chips through Deliveroo and Just Eat, with options including cod, haddock, scampi, a jumbo sausage and fish cakes.

They also do smaller portions for children and senior citizens and the food is available for collection and walk-ins too.

Duane Dibartolomeo, who owns Grosvenor Fish Bar with partner Christian, behind the counter at Grosvenor Fish Bar before lockdown. Picture: Antony Kelly Duane Dibartolomeo, who owns Grosvenor Fish Bar with partner Christian, behind the counter at Grosvenor Fish Bar before lockdown. Picture: Antony Kelly

2. Grosvenor Fish Bar

The award-winning fish bar, located in the heart of the Norwich Lanes, is back open and delivering its famous fish and chips and they have proved very popular, with more than 400 orders on the first day.

Customers can get all the items on the regular menu, including specials such as the Chicky Chicky Bang Bang battered chicken and Wako Taco cod wrap, and it is available for collection or delivery on Uber Eats or its website fshshop.com through PayPal.

The Fish n' Chip shop in Magdalen Street. From L-R Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson The Fish n' Chip shop in Magdalen Street. From L-R Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

3. The Fish ‘n’ Chip Shop

This business opened in Magdalen Street in September last year and alongside traditional chip shop fare there are items such as tiger prawns, a mackerel fillet burger and spicy chips.

You can order for delivery on Just Eat and the business also does a lunch special, between 11.30am and 2.30pm, with fish bites, cod goujons, scampi, regular chips and a can of drink for £8.

Rianna Royall at Royalls Fish and Chip shop in Castle Meadow. Picture: Neil Didsbury Rianna Royall at Royalls Fish and Chip shop in Castle Meadow. Picture: Neil Didsbury

4. Royalls Fish and Chips

Royalls Fish and Chips opened in December 2019 in Castle Meadow and the choice of fish includes cod, haddock, scampi and plaice with battered sausages and burgers too.

It is available through Deliveroo and it also does all-day breakfasts, including a full English, bacon and egg rolls and hot drinks.

The Star Fish bar in Aylsham Road is doing deliveries Picture: Google Maps The Star Fish bar in Aylsham Road is doing deliveries Picture: Google Maps

5. Star Fish Bar

Located in Aylsham Road in NR3, you can order on Just Eat or on its website starfishbar.co.uk and it is are open until 9pm at the moment if you’re looking for a later dinner.

Alongside its traditional fish and chips, with a choice of cod, haddock or plaice, there is also burgers, pies and pasties and fried chicken.