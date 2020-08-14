Video

Take a first look at Norwich’s new street food market

Junkyard Market is a bustling new open air, forward-thinking street food market outside St Mary's Works in Norwich. Junkyard team and organiser Michael Femi-Ola (centre back) Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

For the next seven weeks you will be able to enjoy street food, beer and cocktails at Junkyard Market, which has been created in a Norwich car park.

Junkyard Market outside St Mary's Works in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Junkyard Market outside St Mary's Works in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Junkyard Market kicked off on Friday evening outside St Mary’s Works, with the entrance off Duke Street, and it has capacity for 450 people with spaced out benches seating up to six.

The event is free to attend and is set to run from 12pm to 10pm every Friday to Sunday for seven weeks, with three sittings a day, and features vendors from Norfolk and across the UK.

For the first weekend, the line-up is The Mac Factory, who offer macaroni cheese with a range of toppings, San Carlo, with authentic Italian pizza, What the Peck, serving buttermilk fried chicken, and Feast with burritos.

Junkyard Market will run from Friday to Sunday for seven weeks. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Junkyard Market will run from Friday to Sunday for seven weeks. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woodforde’s Brewery will be serving pints from The Norfolk Beer Engine and there is also cocktails and local gins available, including Bullards based in Norwich.

For those looking for something a little different, London brewer Jubel is offering peach, elderflower and grapefruit craft beer on tap, which is also vegan and gluten free.

The event has been organised by AfterDark Promotions, who run events across East Anglia, The Shoe Factory Social Club, who offer free warehouse space to local creatives at St Mary’s Works, and developers Our Place, behind the multi-million pound regeneration project planned for the venue.

What the Peck serve buttermilk fried chicken Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN What the Peck serve buttermilk fried chicken Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Michael Femi-Ola, AfterDark Promotions operations manager, said: “When you travel around London there is lots of buzzing street food markets, like in Camden, and we wanted to bring something back to Norwich that we enjoy ourselves.

“People order and pay at the table and can see all our menus online and we have runners who deliver it to the customers.”

Junkyard Market is also raising money for the Norwich Soup Movement and a £1 discretionary charge will be added on to the end of each bill.

Mr Femi-Ola added: “The reaction has been positive and the tickets have sold really well, so fingers crossed Norwich supports us.”

Junkyard Market has now opened in the car park of St Mary's Works Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Junkyard Market has now opened in the car park of St Mary's Works Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The event is free to attend and you can book at junkyardmarketnorwich.eventbrite.com - parking is at St Andrew’s Car Park.

Junkyard Market has socially-distanced benches seating up to six. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Junkyard Market has socially-distanced benches seating up to six. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Customers order and pay at their table, which seat up to six. BRITTANY WOODMAN Customers order and pay at their table, which seat up to six. BRITTANY WOODMAN

Junkyard Market has opened with seating for 450 each sitting. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Junkyard Market has opened with seating for 450 each sitting. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN