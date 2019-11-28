FireWire to round off 11-year career with one last free show

FireWire. Picture: Laurence Menear

A popular Norfolk band is calling it a day after 11 years with their final free-entry show.

FireWire will perform at The Brickmakers in Norwich on December 13 to round off a career that has seen them play over 350 gigs.

Their unique brand of rock, pop, punk and ska mayhem has made them firm favourites at many venues across the region. They have also had the rare distinction of being asked to headline Cromer Carnival nine times.

"One winter we got trapped inside Giovanni's in Cromer by a massive snowball fight," explains vocalist and guitarist Laurie Menear.

"On another occasion our van broke down in heavy snow on the way to King's Lynn and we had to abandon it along with our lighting rig. So we played the whole show by the light of our bass player Clive's head torch!"

On their final show Laurie tells that "It's fitting that our last public outing should be at the Brickies. It feels like our spiritual home and the team there have always been great to us."

"FireWire have been regulars here for over 10 years," says Charley South, landlady of The Brickmakers. "They always make me smiley, so it's sad to think this will be their last time."

The band are winding down due to saxist Jann Gray and drummer Chris Jay deciding to retire to Scotland - both of whom have been regulars on the Norfolk music scene for many years. Chris has been playing at The Brickmakers since 1985 when his band The Veil had a large following.

The three remaining members, Laurie, Marcia Elliott and Martin Mahoney, are set to continue on together and are already booked up for 2020 with their 60s tribute act, The Men from Uncle Barry.

"If you really can't make the Brickies gig, then buy a ticket for New Year's Eve at Mattishall Social Club," adds Laurie.

"That's where we'll be playing our 367th and very last gig," says Laurie. "But if you want FireWire shenanigans with all the Christmas songs thrown in for the final time, The Brickmakers is the place to be."

