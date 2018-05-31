Search

‘It’s been a rollercoaster’ - Norwich’s Fetch nightclub celebrates first birthday

PUBLISHED: 11:08 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 02 May 2020

Manager of Fetch Levi Solomon is celebrating the Norwich club's first birthday, he is pictured here with model and TV personality Katie Price on opening night Picture: Fetch

Manager of Fetch Levi Solomon is celebrating the Norwich club's first birthday, he is pictured here with model and TV personality Katie Price on opening night Picture: Fetch

Archant

From celebrity appearances from Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars to a huge party for Norwich Pride, Fetch has established itself as one of Norwich’s top nightlife spots over the last year.

Ru Paul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne at a personal appearance in Fetch Picture: FetchRu Paul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne at a personal appearance in Fetch Picture: Fetch

LGBTQ+ venue Fetch opened its doors in Prince of Wales Road at the end of April 2019 and got off to an explosive start with a guest appearance from Katie Price.

The club opened in the former home of Flaunt and was refurbished in just three weeks after it was bought by G&J Leisure, who also own Mantra and Bond No.28 Tombland bar, with a runway dance floor, photo booth, pink neon lights and even a giant horse.

While the inside was completely transformed, it was an easy decision to keep Levi Solomon, 28, as manager who had already been at the helm for four years and proved a huge hit with customers.

READ MORE: Norwich gins named among best in the world

Fetch at Norwich Pride 2019 Picture: FetchFetch at Norwich Pride 2019 Picture: Fetch

Over the last 12 months he has welcomed even more famous faces including Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK stars The Vivienne and Cheryl Hole and Liberty X, launched Dusted club nights with local queens and people always tell him how safe they feel there.

Mr Solomon, who has worked in clubs along Prince of Wales Road since he was 19, said: “The last year has been a rollercoaster but it has been very exciting.

“Getting Katie Price for the launch was a good decision, she was absolutely lovely and it created lots of publicity for us and we have a few more celebrities in the pipeline when we reopen.

“It’s been a really good year and my highlights are Norwich Pride and New Year’s Eve with Cheryl Hole.”

The club was changed from Flaunt to Fetch when it was bought by G&J Leisure last year and it was transformed with a giant horse, runway dance floor and neon lights Picture: FetchThe club was changed from Flaunt to Fetch when it was bought by G&J Leisure last year and it was transformed with a giant horse, runway dance floor and neon lights Picture: Fetch

READ MORE: Giant Yorkshire pudding roast delivery launches in Norwich

While they are currently closed due to coronavirus, Mr Solomon held a Facebook Live DJ party to celebrate Fetch’s birthday and is feeling positive about the future.

Mr Solomon added: “I’m personally itching to get out and have a boogie with my mates so I hope everyone else feels the same and I think people won’t take going out for granted again.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all our customers for supporting us.”

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume 'terrifying' community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Revealed: Coronavirus death rates, with Norwich the lowest in England and Wales

When will the streets of Norwich city centre be open for business again? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

