‘It’s been a rollercoaster’ - Norwich’s Fetch nightclub celebrates first birthday
PUBLISHED: 11:08 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 02 May 2020
From celebrity appearances from Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars to a huge party for Norwich Pride, Fetch has established itself as one of Norwich’s top nightlife spots over the last year.
LGBTQ+ venue Fetch opened its doors in Prince of Wales Road at the end of April 2019 and got off to an explosive start with a guest appearance from Katie Price.
The club opened in the former home of Flaunt and was refurbished in just three weeks after it was bought by G&J Leisure, who also own Mantra and Bond No.28 Tombland bar, with a runway dance floor, photo booth, pink neon lights and even a giant horse.
While the inside was completely transformed, it was an easy decision to keep Levi Solomon, 28, as manager who had already been at the helm for four years and proved a huge hit with customers.
Over the last 12 months he has welcomed even more famous faces including Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK stars The Vivienne and Cheryl Hole and Liberty X, launched Dusted club nights with local queens and people always tell him how safe they feel there.
Mr Solomon, who has worked in clubs along Prince of Wales Road since he was 19, said: “The last year has been a rollercoaster but it has been very exciting.
“Getting Katie Price for the launch was a good decision, she was absolutely lovely and it created lots of publicity for us and we have a few more celebrities in the pipeline when we reopen.
“It’s been a really good year and my highlights are Norwich Pride and New Year’s Eve with Cheryl Hole.”
While they are currently closed due to coronavirus, Mr Solomon held a Facebook Live DJ party to celebrate Fetch’s birthday and is feeling positive about the future.
Mr Solomon added: “I’m personally itching to get out and have a boogie with my mates so I hope everyone else feels the same and I think people won’t take going out for granted again.
“I want to say a massive thank you to all our customers for supporting us.”
