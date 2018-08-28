5 places in Norwich to enjoy a festive meal

Stuck on where to go in Norwich for a Christmas meal? Here are some ideas.

As Christmas gets closer it can get increasingly stressful finding somewhere to hold the annual work Christmas do or to eat out with friends.

Here are five restaurants in and around Norwich offering a Christmas menu with booking still available at time of writing.

The Lamb Inn

Tucked away just off Haymarket, The Lamb Inn is situated conveniently right in the city centre.

The Gastropub offers a festive buffet, in levels of bronze, silver and gold dependent on food choice and price.

Food includes Christmas favourite pigs in blankets, and indulgent Baileys-flavoured profiteroles.

Buffet starts from £11.99 pp.

Bar and Beyond

Self-described as a ‘quirky and individual venue in the heart of Norwich’, Bar and Beyond offers a traditional Christmas menu or a finger buffet this Christmas.

The menu includes a choice of traditional British dishes for the main courses, and desserts such as lemon cheesecake and Belgian chocolate fondant.

Three courses starts from £21 pp.

Revolucion de Cuba

Not your traditional Christmas menu, Revolucion de Cuba brings you a Cuban Christmas Party. Mains include a Mexican bean enchilada or swordfish steak.

Or, if you have a party of 10 people or more a buffet option is available.

The drinks menu has a range of ‘Maximo Cocktails’, which are ideal for groups or parties.

Three courses starting at £29.95 pp.

The Georgian Townhouse

This charming Georgian building down Unthank Road is an ideal setting to host a Christmas do.

The locally-sourced menu offers a roast Norfolk black turkey, and a traditional Christmas pudding.

Drinks packages are ranked in order of ‘tipsy’, ‘wobbly’ and ‘sozzled’, and start from £5 per person.

Three courses £27.50 pp.

Bill’s Norwich

This newly refurbished restaurant at the Back Of The Inns is offering a festive menu from November 20 to December 31.

With its spacious tables and a menu “to suit everyone’s tastes and needs”, including mains such as Pancetta wrapped turkey breast and Pumpkin, fig and chestnut roast, Bill’s is a great bet for festive dining.

Three courses £27.95 pp.