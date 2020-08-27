Search

New music festival coming to Norwich in 2021

PUBLISHED: 11:19 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 27 August 2020

Friday Night Posse will perform at OutOut In The Park 2021 Photo: OutOut Events

Archant

Whilst festival season this year may have been virtually non-existent, a new event is already being planned in Norwich in 2021.

Capella is one of the headliners of OutOut In The Park 2021 Photo: OutOut EventsCapella is one of the headliners of OutOut In The Park 2021 Photo: OutOut Events

OutOut Events has revealed OutOut In The Park 2021 will take place next September at Earlham Park.

Organiser Graeme Watts, 36, said the festival is “going to be a two-day festival with some of the biggest DJs from the 90s and 00s”.

“We are bringing the full festival experience to Norwich, there will also be a fully licensed bar, food vendors, a fun fair as well as other stalls, dancers and entertainers”, Mr Watts said. “We have just announced the tickets and they went on sale last week.

N Trance will be one of the headliners Photo: OutOut EventsN Trance will be one of the headliners Photo: OutOut Events

“We are really excited about the event and being from Norwich as well it’s been nice including some of the local talent in this.”

Confirmed headliners for the two-day event, which is being held on September 18 and 19, are N Trance, Friday Night Posse, Flip & Fill, LMC and Capella.

The line-up at the moment also includes local artists Hansel & Gretel, Mike Chenery, Jay Funk, Ruddaz, Andy James and Gary Sulter.

With regards to the coronavirus pandemic and how it may be affect the festival, Mr Watts said; “We are having to factor there is a potential risk of coronavirus, and as such have a separate plan for the event if Covid-19 hasn’t gone away by then. We have provisions in place such as limiting the capacity to make sure we can address any social distancing issues that may arise.

Flip & Fill is joining the line up Photo: OutOut EventsFlip & Fill is joining the line up Photo: OutOut Events

“Customer safety and their experience has always been the forefront of our minds when we have been planning this.”

For tickets and more information visit the OutOut website.

