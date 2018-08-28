Video

13 things to do over February half term in Norfolk

The Teddy Bear Express running on the Bure Valley Railway pulls into Aylsham from Wroxham. Pictured is Eli Stuart. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2016

From magical workshops at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure to creating your own music at OPEN Norwich, there is plenty to keep the kids busy this February half term.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Laura Francis Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Laura Francis

Fantasy February

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Morton Lane, Lenwade, NR9 5JW

February 18-24, 9.30am to 4.00pm

Online: Adult £13.95, Child (3-15) £14.95

Let your children explore Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure dressed as their favourite fantasy character to get 50 per cent off their admission price. Morning and afternoon workshops will also be held with the chance to make butterflies and ‘bug bling’. Book online at: www.roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

Tom Blofeld trying out the slide at Bewilderwood. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Tom Blofeld trying out the slide at Bewilderwood. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Boggle Wish Bonfire

BeWILDerwood

Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW

February 16-24, 10am to 5:30pm

Online: Adult £16.95, Child (under 105cm tall) £14.95

Collect a pinecone from inside the park, write a wish on it and throw it into the flames. You can also make your own ‘Wish Whirler’, get your face painted and meet the characters on the storytelling stage. Book online at: www.bewilderwood.co.uk

Viking events will be running throughout half term at Norwich Castle Credit: Norfolk Museums Service Viking events will be running throughout half term at Norwich Castle Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Legend!

Norwich Castle

24 Castle Meadow, Norwich, NR1 3JU

February 16-23, 10am to 4:30pm

Adult £9.50, Child (4-18) £8.10

With pop-up Viking beauty salons, costumes and objects to explore, there is plenty to keep the whole family busy. Activities are set to change daily but will include demonstrations of Viking combat, traditional Viking games and the story of ‘Hiccup the Viking’ will be brought to life. Book online at: www.museums.norfolk.gov.uk/norwich-castle

Lambing Live

Wroxham Barns

Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

February 16-24, 10am to 5pm

Admission price to Junior Farm: £7.95

Wroxham Barns are offering the chance to not only bottle feed hungry lambs but with the introduction of their ‘Lambing Live’ initiative, visitors may even get to see lambs being born. There will also be a range of other hands-on activities, Funpark attractions and daily Barny Shows. Organisers have promised it will be ‘baaa-rilliant!’ Book online at: www.wroxhambarns.co.uk

Families at the Whitlingham Outdoor Education Centre. Picture: Denise Bradley Families at the Whitlingham Outdoor Education Centre. Picture: Denise Bradley

Forestry Survival Skills

Whitlingham Adventure

Whitlingham Lane, Norwich, NR14 8TR

February 19 and 21, 10am-3pm

£30.00 (limited spaces available)

Whitlingham Adventure are offering two separate days of activities over the half term period. Held on the Tuesday and Thursday of the holiday, focus is put on learning forestry survival skills and exploring the outdoors in a safe environment. Participants will spend the day building campfires and dens as well as experiencing archery and orienteering. This event must be booked online in advance and is for children only. Book online at: www.whitlinghamadventure.org.uk

Exhibitions officer at Time and Tide Museum, Philip Miles, alongside a model ringmaster. Picture: Joseph Norton Exhibitions officer at Time and Tide Museum, Philip Miles, alongside a model ringmaster. Picture: Joseph Norton

Circus Week

Time and Tide Museum

Blackfriars Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3BX

February 16 to 24, 11am to 4pm

Adult £5.95, concession £5.65

This half term, the Time and Tide Museum is embracing everything circus as part of the Circus: Show of Shows exhibition. Everyday there will be a circus themed craft activity inspired by famous acts of the ring.

The Teddy Bear Express running on the Bure Valley Railway pulls into Aylsham from Wroxham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE The Teddy Bear Express running on the Bure Valley Railway pulls into Aylsham from Wroxham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Teddy Bear Express

Bure Valley Railway

Aylsham Station, Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6BW

February 16-24, various departures throughout the day

Ticket price: Adult £14.00, Kids go free

The Teddy Bear Express will depart from both Aylsham and Wroxham at various times throughout the day. Riders can take part in a teddy bear quiz, colouring activities and even a teddy tombola. It’s set to be great fun for the whole family. Book online at: www.bvrw.co.uk

A walk around the landscape park and stunning woodland garden at Sheringham Park. Picture: Ian Burt A walk around the landscape park and stunning woodland garden at Sheringham Park. Picture: Ian Burt

Wild Animal Tracking

Sheringham Park, National Trust

Upper Sheringham, Norfolk, NR26 8TL

February 18 and 19, 10.30am to 12.30am

Event ticket price: Accompanying adult £3, Child £5

Learn how to follow the trials made by foxes, badgers and deer by identifying the tell-tale signs they leave behind. Guests can also make a plaster cast animal footprint and check the camera trap to check activity from the night before. Booking is essential at www.nationaltrust.org.uk

A sail boat and river cruiser on the River Thurne. Picture: ANTONY KELLY A sail boat and river cruiser on the River Thurne. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Children Go Free

Broads Tours

(The Bridge, Wroxham, Norwich NR12 8RX)

February 16-24, 11.30am or 2.00pm

Ticket price: Adult £9.50, Kids go free

Your journey will be accompanied by a live commentary from the captain. Not only will you learn about the history of the Broads but will also talk about the surrounding wildlife and get to cross off your bird spotting sheet as you go along. For more information go to: www.broadstours.co.uk/events

Home Tweet Home is coming to Pensthorpe Natural Park Home Tweet Home is coming to Pensthorpe Natural Park

Home Tweet Home

Pensthorpe Natural Park

Fakenham, NR21 0LN

February 16-24, 10am to 4pm

Online: Adults £10.95, children (3-16) £9.95

The half-term event, which ties in with National Nest Box Week, promises outdoor family fun starting with a Nest Box Trail which will allow families of all generations to follow different birds’ track marks around the park leading to the various nest boxes each species prefers to call home. Nest box building will be available, for a small extra charge, for those wanting to get hands-on with nature and make their own bespoke creation to take home.

Pop Divas at King's Lynn Corn Exchange Pop Divas at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Half term activities

Various Alive Leisure venues

February 18-22

Various prices

There will be lots of sporting activities as well as breakfast and holiday clubs to look after the children and get you to work on time.

This includes breakfast and holiday clubs at Alive Lynnsport (Greenpark Avenue, King’s Lynn PE30 2NB), including trampolining, roller skating and gladiator challenges, swimming family fun sessions at Alive Oasis (37 Seagate Rd, Hunstanton PE36 5BD) and Pop Diva’s Live at the Alive Corn Exchange (Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn PE30 1JW) on February 22 (priced at £16.50) including songs by Little Mix, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. To book visit www.aliveleisure.co.uk

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Credit: Ian Burt Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Credit: Ian Burt

I’m in the Workhouse: get me out of here!

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse

Beetley, Dereham NR20 4DR

February 18-22, 10am to 4pm

Adult £12.40, child (4-18) £10.50

Have you got what it takes to escape the workhouse? Hunt for the keys and tools you need to get out. Send secret messages and create your very own disguise to sneak past the Workhouse Master.

OPEN Norwich Credit: Antony Kelly OPEN Norwich Credit: Antony Kelly

Activity Workshops

OPEN Norwich

20 Bank Plain, Norwich, NR2 4SF

February 19-22, 10.00am-2.00pm

Admission price: Two day activities £30, One day activity £16

Over half term, OPEN are putting on a variety of workshops for kids of all ages and are set to include activities like creative writing and ‘make your own music video.’ There are also sessions for the 4 to 6 year age group with activities such as ‘Little Kids Science’ and ‘Little Kids Get Sporty.’ Whilst these are kid only events, if booked into a two day event, parents are invited to attend the showcase performance which will start at 2.30pm. Book online at: www.opennorwich.org.uk