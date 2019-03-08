Fat White Family will bring their UK tour to Norwich following the release of their third album

The seven-member rock band will play a headline show in Norwich next weeek.

Fronted by lead singer Lias Saoudi, the band released their third album Serfs Up! on April 19 and kicked off their UK tour in Southampton this month. Recently playing two intimate sold-out shows at the Lexington in London, the tour which stops at The Waterfront in Norwich on May 14, sees stripped back re-imaginings of the songs performed in a baroque style.

In 2016, after four years of touring, the band perfomed their largest headline show at Brixton Academy in London; however they were running on fumes. Every member of the group had developed serious problems with alcohol and/or hard drugs. Following the release of their second album in January 2016, core-members Brothers Lias and Nathan Saoudi relocated to Sheffield and set about writing their third album. Saul Adamczewski, who has a talent for crafting guitar symphonies, returned to band after attending rehab and working with his other band Insecure Man. The album was finished in the autumn last year with help from long-time collaborator, Liam D. May.

Serf's Up is a lush and masterful work, lascivious and personal - including songs Tastes Good With The Money with a guest appearance from Baxter Dury and Rock Fishes with its sophisticated string flourishes. The album is something special with celestial sax tones, traces of 60s Tropicalia, 80s-tinged electro funk and a string-lead anthem.

Lias observes that the band are "finally living up to its own expectations. The fact this album exists is the thing in my life I am most proud of".

