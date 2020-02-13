Video

7 famous films that were shot in Norwich

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Tulip Fever and Fighting with My Family are just some of the famous films shot in Norwich Credit L-R: Steve Adams, Bill Smith and Tom Vince Archant

With the awards season just behind us, now seems the perfect time to take a look at and celebrate some of the films shot in Norwich.

Filming of the Matthew Vaughn movie 'Stardust' on Elm Hill, Norwich. Credit: Antony Kelly Filming of the Matthew Vaughn movie 'Stardust' on Elm Hill, Norwich. Credit: Antony Kelly

1. Stardust (2007)

Elm Hill was converted into the magical land of Stormhold for Matthew Vaughn's romantic fantasy adventure, with the 14th century Britons Arms coffee house featuring as The Slaughtered Prince pub.

A tea shop was also dressed to be The Slaughtered Prince's guest house.

Film premiere of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema in Anglia Square Credit: Steve Adams Film premiere of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema in Anglia Square Credit: Steve Adams

2. Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa (2013)

Where else would you expect a film starring Steve Coogan's wildly inept Norwich-based radio broadcaster Alan Partridge to be shot?

Partially filmed in Norwich City Council's offices, the building plays host to some of the film's funniest scenes and the world premiere took place at Hollywood Cinema, which has since shut, in Anglia Square.

Director Andrew Haigh at Cinema City for the regional premiere of his film 45 Years, which was filmed in Norfolk. Credit: Denise Bradley Director Andrew Haigh at Cinema City for the regional premiere of his film 45 Years, which was filmed in Norfolk. Credit: Denise Bradley

3. 45 Years (2015)

Andrew Haigh's heart-rending romantic drama was set and largely shot in Norwich, which he knew very well as he had previously lived in the Golden Triangle whilst his partner did an MA in Creative Writing at UEA.

Familiar locations around the city were used, including London Street, Swan Lane and House cafe in St Benedicts Street served as a backdrop for some key dramatic scenes.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Credit: Marvel Studios/IMDB Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Credit: Marvel Studios/IMDB

4. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

The eleventh instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was primarily shot at Shepperton Studios in Surrey, with additional photography taking place across the globe.

Filming of Tulip Fever at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Bill Smith Filming of Tulip Fever at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Bill Smith

However, eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted that the slick Avengers headquarters is in fact The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts which is located in the grounds of UEA.

5. Tulip Fever (2017)

Justin Chadwick transported Norwich Cathedral's cloisters back to 17th Century Amsterdam to help capture his tale of a blossoming romance between an artist and a young married woman whose portrait he is commissioned to paint.

Welcoming the Fighting With My Family crew to Norwich with a sweet treat from Macarons & More. Photo shows (L-R) reporter Courtney Pochin, Ricky Knight, Florence Pugh and Sweet Saraya. Credit: Tom Vince Welcoming the Fighting With My Family crew to Norwich with a sweet treat from Macarons & More. Photo shows (L-R) reporter Courtney Pochin, Ricky Knight, Florence Pugh and Sweet Saraya. Credit: Tom Vince

The film featured an all-star cast with Judi Dench, Cara Delevingne, Matthew Morrison, Zach Galifianakis and Christoph Waltz and filming also took place in Holkham.

Snowball fight during filming of Jingle Jangle in Elm Hill Credit: James Randle Snowball fight during filming of Jingle Jangle in Elm Hill Credit: James Randle

6. Fighting with my Family (2019)

Mousehold Heath and Norwich Market are just two of the locations that appear in Stephen Merchant's biographical comedy about Norwich-born retired WWE superstar Paige, played by Florence Pugh.

The film also stars Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, Vince Vaughn and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and had its Norwich premiere at Cinema City.

7. Jingle Jangle (coming to Netflix Christmas 2020)

Last year Elm Hill was transformed once more, this time into a classic Victorian winter scene for David E. Talbert's upcoming Christmas musical Jingle Jangle, produced by singer John Legend.

Businesses expected to feature include Olivia's Café as a supply store and Elm Hill Brides as a butcher's shop.