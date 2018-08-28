Fairytale afternoon tea is coming to Norwich

Fairytale afternoon tea Credit: Oaklands Hotel Archant

Princesses and princes from Norwich and kingdoms beyond are invited to attend a magical fairytale afternoon tea.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event will feature Sleeping Beauty and Snow White and takes place on January 27 at the Oaklands Hotel in Yarmouth Road.

The tea, designed for children aged 3 to 11, includes a meet and greet with the princesses and a gift.

A spokesman for Oaklands Hotel said: “Everyone who has attended the event in the past has loved it.

“The princesses go and talk to each child individually and their faces light up making it a memorable and special day for everyone.”

The hotel likes to vary the guest princesses to make the event slightly different each year and last year had Cinderella and Belle as guests of honour.

READ MORE: Harry Potter-inspired parties are coming to Norwich and they look magical

The special event runs from 12pm to 2pm and the afternoon tea includes finger sandwiches, scones, doughnuts, hot chocolate and other delights.

The staff also “really get involved” with face painting, music and dancing taking place throughout the day.

You can book a ticket on the Oaklands Hotel website for what promises to be a magical and memorable afternoon.