Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fairytale afternoon tea is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:59 11 January 2019

Fiona McNally

Fairytale afternoon tea Credit: Oaklands Hotel

Fairytale afternoon tea Credit: Oaklands Hotel

Archant

Princesses and princes from Norwich and kingdoms beyond are invited to attend a magical fairytale afternoon tea.

The event will feature Sleeping Beauty and Snow White and takes place on January 27 at the Oaklands Hotel in Yarmouth Road.

The tea, designed for children aged 3 to 11, includes a meet and greet with the princesses and a gift.

A spokesman for Oaklands Hotel said: “Everyone who has attended the event in the past has loved it.

“The princesses go and talk to each child individually and their faces light up making it a memorable and special day for everyone.”

The hotel likes to vary the guest princesses to make the event slightly different each year and last year had Cinderella and Belle as guests of honour.

READ MORE: Harry Potter-inspired parties are coming to Norwich and they look magical

The special event runs from 12pm to 2pm and the afternoon tea includes finger sandwiches, scones, doughnuts, hot chocolate and other delights.

The staff also “really get involved” with face painting, music and dancing taking place throughout the day.

You can book a ticket on the Oaklands Hotel website for what promises to be a magical and memorable afternoon.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

TEAM NEWS: Massive injury boost for Canaries ahead of West Brom test

Emi Buendia is back in the mix ahead of schedule following his ankle injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fairytale afternoon tea is coming to Norwich

Fairytale afternoon tea Credit: Oaklands Hotel

Hunt continues for masked gunman linked to city home invasion and attempted robbery

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner falls victim to scam

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists