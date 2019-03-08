Fairport Convention to bring UK tour to Norwich

Fairport Convention will bring their headline tour to Norwich. Picture: Charlie Bryan Charlie Bryan

Fresh off the success of a massive sell-out winter tour earlier this year, Fairport Convention will head to Norwich on their 30-date Spring tour.

The band's dedicated fans came out in force earlier this year with many concerts on the winter tour selling out well before show night.

Fans who missed out on the opportunity to see the legendary folk-rockers this past winter need not worry as the band will kicked off their tour yesterday evening (May 7) at Leamington Spa's All Saints.

The tour will stop at a further 11 cities across the UK with an exciting show due at Norwich's own Epic Studios on May 12.

Credited with originating British folk-rock music, the band has been through many changes yet the current members retain a passion for giving their fans the best performance possible.

Described as 'brilliant' and 'undiminished by the years' by Slap Magazine, the tour will feature a unique mix of long-established Fairport favourites. Fans can also expect to hear some of the new material from their 2017 studio album 50:50@50 - an album that celebrated the band's Golden anniversary.

Irish quartet The 4 Of Us, who proved to be the perfect opening act on their last tour, will return as support on all of Fairport's UK/Ireland dates.

