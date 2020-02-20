Search

New Norwich exhibition 'Mindlessness' features one-off fashion line

PUBLISHED: 09:32 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 20 February 2020

Mindlessness exhibition at Flint Hair_Artist Erica Akerlund. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Kate Wolstenholme

'Mindlessness' is the new exhibition by illustrator and artist Erica Akerlund and is a process of her subconscious, letting her mind run freely and her pen go around the paper without thought or hesitation.

On display at Flint Hair, in Upper Goat Lane, is a selection of Erica's monotone illustrations, alongside her one-off fashion works under the brand 'USCH Stay Confused', where she embroiders onto organic, ethically produced items of clothing.

Describing the illustration work as 'silent' as it lacks colour, the work is created by simply starting with no intentions and seeing where the piece ends up.

Erica is hopeful to have a shop in the Norwich Lanes in the future, where she can work with her buyers to custom make and upcycle clothing, through print and embroidery, as well as sell existing designs.

Her fashion work is also available at usch.co.uk and 'Mindlessness' is on until March 31.

