Search

Advanced search

Video

Norwich music venue hosting nationwide fundraiser with local talent

PUBLISHED: 14:43 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 30 June 2020

Epic Studios in Norwich is broadcasting a live music fundraiser on Friday night to raise money for the Save Our Venues campaign Picture: Sam Ellis

Epic Studios in Norwich is broadcasting a live music fundraiser on Friday night to raise money for the Save Our Venues campaign Picture: Sam Ellis

Archant

Epic Studios in Norwich is broadcasting a live music fundraiser showcasing local talent to raise money for the ‘Save Our Venues’ national campaign.

Rick Lennox who is the live music manager of Epic Studios. Picture: Nick ButcherRick Lennox who is the live music manager of Epic Studios. Picture: Nick Butcher

The campaign by the Music Venue Trust aims to raise vital funds for places at risk of closure, which in Norwich includes The Brickmakers and Walnut Tree Shades.

Epic Studios in Magdalen Street will transmit ‘That Music Thing’ at 8pm this Friday, July 3 on the TMT YouTube channel and at saveourvenues.co.uk/events.

There will be four local acts in the show who are Maya Law, Sleemo, Red Wine Talk and Vapour and it will be hosted by Norwich musician and radio presenter Sam Coe.

READ MORE: 9 Norwich pubs offering takeaway draught beer

Rick Lennox, music manager at Epic Studios, said: “We have filmed the performances behind closed doors with interviews too and it will be put together in a TV show format.

“We are not making any money out of this and it all goes to the Save Our Venues Crowdfunder campaign as we know other venues need the help more than we do and it is our way of giving something back.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli. Picture: Steve Adams

Holiday flights to sun back on from Norwich Airport after airlines resume routes

Richard Pace, Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Blofield Farm Shop opening food hall and cafe inside hotel

Marcus Pearcey, owner of Blofield Farm Shop, is opening a food hall and cafe at the Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli. Picture: Steve Adams

Holiday flights to sun back on from Norwich Airport after airlines resume routes

Richard Pace, Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Blofield Farm Shop opening food hall and cafe inside hotel

Marcus Pearcey, owner of Blofield Farm Shop, is opening a food hall and cafe at the Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

BMW-driving ‘scheming’ grandmother jailed for £216,000 credit card fraud

Florence Spencer from Norwich, who has been jailed for cheating banks and credit card companies out out £216,000. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary.

Norwich pub gearing up to reopen with VIP pods and fine dining marquee

Landlord Jason Carter with the new VIP Pods for dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Prolific paedophile’ sentenced after admitting further historic offences

Roy Reynolds. Photo: Submitted

Boots to close one of its branches in Norwich

The Colman Road branch of Boots, which is due to close, Inset: Roger Ryan. Picture: Archant

EasyJet could cut 700 pilot jobs and close Stansted base

EasyJet aircraft parked at Southend airport as the airline is considering cutting more than 700 pilot jobs and closing its bases at Stansted, Southend and Newcastle Pic: Nick Ansell/PA Wire