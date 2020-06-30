Video

Norwich music venue hosting nationwide fundraiser with local talent

Epic Studios in Norwich is broadcasting a live music fundraiser on Friday night to raise money for the Save Our Venues campaign Picture: Sam Ellis Archant

Epic Studios in Norwich is broadcasting a live music fundraiser showcasing local talent to raise money for the ‘Save Our Venues’ national campaign.

Rick Lennox who is the live music manager of Epic Studios. Picture: Nick Butcher Rick Lennox who is the live music manager of Epic Studios. Picture: Nick Butcher

The campaign by the Music Venue Trust aims to raise vital funds for places at risk of closure, which in Norwich includes The Brickmakers and Walnut Tree Shades.

Epic Studios in Magdalen Street will transmit ‘That Music Thing’ at 8pm this Friday, July 3 on the TMT YouTube channel and at saveourvenues.co.uk/events.

There will be four local acts in the show who are Maya Law, Sleemo, Red Wine Talk and Vapour and it will be hosted by Norwich musician and radio presenter Sam Coe.

Rick Lennox, music manager at Epic Studios, said: “We have filmed the performances behind closed doors with interviews too and it will be put together in a TV show format.

“We are not making any money out of this and it all goes to the Save Our Venues Crowdfunder campaign as we know other venues need the help more than we do and it is our way of giving something back.”