Norwich venue invest £250,000 in Epic state-of-the-art sound system

PUBLISHED: 12:32 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 06 March 2019

Epic Studios have had a state-of-the-art Martin Audio MLA PA system installed - the fourth of it's kind in the UK. Photo: Epic Studios

Epic Studios

Epic Studios in Norwich are the latest venue to claim a permanent installation of a Martin Audio MLA PA system.

This quarter million-pound investment, which is the fourth installation of its kind in the UK, will allow artists to play to larger audiences without a detriment to sound quality.

“Local bands will love the opportunity to play through such an amazing PA system,” says Epic Studios’ Music Manager, Rick Lennox.

“It’s a country mile up from your average pub PA and we’re delighted to be able to offer this great experience.”

Martin Audio, who have an international reputation for supplying award-winning, industry benchmark systems, celebrate proven success with installations ranging from Glastonbury and Hyde Park to renowned London venue Alexandra Palace.

“Over my years in business, I’ve always strived to offer the best possible service to my customers and partners,” adds epic Studios owner Jonathan Thursby.

“We are now following through ambitions of increasing capacity and installing state-of-the-art facilities to cement our reputation as a world-class small arena and the best in East Anglia, offering the ultimate experience for both the audience and performing artists alike.”

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

