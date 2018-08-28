Search

WIN tickets to see Jungle in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:29 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 01 February 2019

Jungle. Photo: Charlie Di Placido

Jungle. Photo: Charlie Di Placido

Charlie Di Placido

We are giving away a FREE pair of tickets to see Jungle at The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich on February 13 along with one of the band’s t-shirts.

Jungle are set to kick of the UK leg of their tour with a headline show at The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich on February 13.

This tour will include their biggest headline gigs to date, including a 10,000 capacity show at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace on February 21.

Formed in 2013, Jungle have maintained a busy touring schedule playing festivals such as Glastonbury and Belgium’s Dour Festival. They have also sold out renowned UK venues such as Brixton Academy in London.

In September 2018, the band released their second album For Ever which is the long-awaited follow up to their self-titled 2014 debut album.

Featuring the singles Platoon, Busy Earnin’, Time, The Heat ​and Julia, Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland set up camp in Los Angeles to write and record this album.

Over time, their romanticisation of The Californian Dream clashed with the reality of actually living it, the feeling of being adrift on the West Coast compounded by the collapse of long-term relationships.

Returning home to London, they teamed up with highly-regarded young producer Inflo ​where they sought to create a “post-apocalyptic radio station playing break up songs”. Whittling down loads of ideas this concept spawned into the core 13 tracks that are on the album today.

To be in with a chance of winning the pair of tickets and a t-shirt, leave a comment below our post in our Enjoy Norfolk More Facebook group with why you think you should win.

Please note that the venue has an age restriction of 14+ so please do not enter if you are below the required age.

The competition ends on Monday, February 11. The winner will be notified and entries received after the closing date will not be included. No cash value or alternative. Normal Archant competition rules apply.

