Local 17-year-old singer-songwriter William Coase helps launch brand new Enjoy Music More podcast

PUBLISHED: 17:29 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 09 October 2019

17-year-old singer-songwriter William Coase releases debut single to coincide with World Mental Health Day. Picture: Supplied by William Coase

A brand new Enjoy Music More podcast has just launched aiming to showcase some of the fantastic bands and solo musicians from across Norfolk and East Anglia.

To celebrate the launch, Danielle Booden chats to King's Lynn based singer-songwriter William Coase who will release his debut single Other Side of the Door on October 10.

The single coincides with World Mental Health day as it discusses Coase's own experiences with anxiety.

To support the release, Coase will be hosting a fundraiser at his school, Springwood Sixth Form, to raise money for charity whilst trying to educate and encourage his peers to be able to talk about their own concerns and seek appropriate help.

- Other Side of the Door is an alternative-electronic ballad that takes you on an emotional rollercoaster both lyrically and instrumentally

- To hear the full interview and single, head over to the Enjoy Music More podcast channel

