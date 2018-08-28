Video

WATCH: Elton John takes centre stage in John Lewis Christmas advert

Elton John stars in the 2018 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.

Sir Elton John is the star of this year’s highly anticipated John Lewis Christmas advert.

His performance of Your Song acts as the soundtrack to a festive look back at his life and career.

The ad, called The Boy and the Piano, opens with a dressing-gown clad Sir Elton gently tapping out the opening notes to Your Song before viewers are taken back through key moments in his life.

It ends with a four-year-old Elton running down the stairs on Christmas morning and unwrapping his grandmother’s gift of her piano - a scene “inspired by real events” but involving “some creativity”, the department store said.

With the exception of the present-day opening scene featuring Sir Elton himself, actors take on the role of him at various stages of his life, while the images of the stadium based on a concert in Portland in the US were entirely recreated with computer-generated imagery.

It is the second of the retailer’s Christmas ads to feature Your Song after singer Ellie Goulding recorded a cover for the 2010 campaign.

Sir Elton said: “The John Lewis Christmas campaign has so many warm memories for me and my family.

“It’s been a lovely opportunity for me to reflect on my life in music and the incredible journey I have been on, and how first playing my grandmother’s piano marks the moment when music came into my life.

“The ad is absolutely fantastic and I’ve truly loved every minute of being a part of it.”

John Lewis addressed speculation about the cost of this year’s ad, describing reports that it had paid Sir Elton £5 million as “wildly inaccurate”.

It added that Sir Elton had requested that a portion of his fee be donated to the Elton John Charitable Trust when he was first approached to be involved.

The ad first airs on television on Thursday at 9.15pm during ITV’s Dark Heart, although ITV viewers may have noticed that the theme tunes to some of the channel’s shows including Coronation Street and This Morning were played solely in piano notes on Wednesday to tease the advert’s premiere.

Shoppers might be disappointed to learn that there will be no plush toys available in Sir Elton’s likeness this year, with the retailer instead selling four pianos - two uprights for around £800 and two keyboards starting at £150 - and a range of vintage tour t-shirts.