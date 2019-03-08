Search

Netflix film Jingle Jangle leaves Norwich street 'cleaner than ever before'

PUBLISHED: 16:54 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 10 June 2019

Filming on Elm Hill for the Netflix film Jingle Jangle has finished and the street is already clean despite having been covered in snow. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Filming on Elm Hill for the Netflix film Jingle Jangle has finished and the street is already clean despite having been covered in snow. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Ruth Lawes

Life has returned to normal on a city street after its time as a film location came to an end.

Filming on Elm Hill for the Netflix film Jingle Jangle has finished and the street is already clean despite having been covered in snow. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Jingle Jangle, which stars Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, is Netflix's first live action original musical and centres on a toy maker's attempt to get a magical invention working in time for Christmas.

To recreate the winter months, Elm Hill was covered in fake snow for the John Legend produced Netflix film - while the street was transported back to the Victorian era, complete with market stalls.

Following an efficient clean up operation, the street is now clear and the set dismantled.

As a result, three businesses, Trumans, The Bear Shop and The Dormouse Bookshop, reopened today, although business closures were initially advised to last from May 23 to June 10.

Filming on Elm Hill for the Netflix film Jingle Jangle has finished and the street is already clean despite having been covered in snow. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Pedestrians can now enter the street and vehicle access will reopen tomorrow (Tuesday), to allow time for the remaining cleaning vans to leave. Philip Goodby, at The Dormhouse Bookshop, said: "The cobbles are cleaner now than they've ever been. It's spotlessly clean."

Trumans Barbers, on the other hand, wasn't subject to such a clean up, as the shop remained a barbers for the film. Even the barber's furnishing and fixtures were kept in place.

Robert Stone, proprietor of The Bear Shop, whose bears were kept in the back so the shop front could be transformed into a chemists, said the whole operation was 'marvellous' and singled out the crew for being 'so friendly.'

Filming on Elm Hill for the Netflix film Jingle Jangle has finished and the street is already clean despite having been covered in snow. Picture: Ruth Lawes

The crew, who were believed to have numbered 400 people from extras to camera operators, also enjoyed several post-filming drinks at St Andrew's Brewhouse.

George Akister, assistant manager at St Andrew's Brewhouse, said: "It was out of the blue and a bit of a shock, but a welcome boost to our sales. It made for a bumper week."

Mr Akister was unsure if any of the stars were among the pub's revellers, but said: "Some people I recognised but I couldn't say for sure. They were all really nice, however, which made it even better."

Jingle Jangle is slated for release in 2020.

