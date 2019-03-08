Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Electrolyte review: 'Takes you places you didn't expect to go'

PUBLISHED: 11:52 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 15 June 2019

Electrolyte. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Electrolyte. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

This show did not have an auspicious start - six performers milling around the stage, sharing in-jokes and nattering away - but appearances can be deceptive.

Led by Olivia Sweeney as narrator Jessie, this mixed troupe of musicians and actors combine fluidly to tell a rambunctious story of love, life, and loss, at blistering pace and with fierce emotion.

Sweeney dominates, striding lankily around the stage all mouthy and boisterous - at least on the surface. Her aggressive Leeds tones are met by the sublime voice of Robyn Sinclair as rising artist Allie; given her exceptional vocals, it's a role that doesn't need much acting.

You may also want to watch:

Writer James Meteyard plays a vital and redemptive bit part, alongside Megan Ashley, Ben Simon, and Chris Georgiou, who predominantly work the audio side of the piece with occasional small speaking parts.

It's a style that has been termed gig theatre, but to label it is to cheapen it: what Electrolyte is, is exceptional storytelling. While sharper audience members may guess the key twists ahead of time, the delight is in Meteyard's script: an extended poem that despite its dominant rhymes feels entirely unforced in its delivery.

This isn't tricksy, affected performance poetry, it is skilled and pleasurable writing in a theatrical tradition that goes back to the iambic pentameter and the rhyming couplet. This is a story of youth, pharmaceutical excess, a search for family, and switched perceptions: hardly alien concepts to Shakespeare, who also threw in the odd song - and no one calls him gig theatre.

Donnacadh O'Briain's direction is disarmingly smart. While there is undoubted tension and drama, in between scenes and at the edges of the action the cast remain extraordinarily warm and informal, playful as genuine friends. We are lulled into the theatrical deceit, making the emotionally wrenching events played out all the more impactful.

This isn't a show to see for its format or construction though. It's a show to see because it is exceptionally well written and performed and because like the best theatre, it takes you places you didn't expect to go.

Most Read

Dirty sinks and out of date meat: Subway in Norwich scores poor food hygiene rating

Subway on Magdalen Street in Norwich has received a low food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Streetview

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Former Bayern Munich target touted with Canaries

Daniel Farke is being linked with a swoop on French football Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Most Read

Dirty sinks and out of date meat: Subway in Norwich scores poor food hygiene rating

Subway on Magdalen Street in Norwich has received a low food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Streetview

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Former Bayern Munich target touted with Canaries

Daniel Farke is being linked with a swoop on French football Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Prostitute or police officer? We join operation to crackdown on sex work

Police give a sex worker an official warning for soliciting on St Matthews Road, Norwich, as part of an operation Bunwell patrol. Photo: Bethany Wales

Man arrested over betting shop knifepoint robbery

Police appealed for information to identify this man in connection to betting shop robbery. Picture: Norfolk Police

Three ex-Norwich City stars get ready to jump out of plane

Former Canaries Simon Lappin, Ryan Jarvis and Adam Drury (L-R) take part in charity sky dive. Picture: @NorwichCityFC

Norfolk Schools to take part in first ever Pride schools week

Youngsters from Horning Prmary school take part in a Pride march around the school. Picture: Nick Butcher

Reader Letter: Licence to kill the BBC?

From next year only households where someone receives Pension Credit will be eligible for a free TV license. Photo credit should read: Andy Hepburn/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists