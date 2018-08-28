Comedian and activist Eddie Izzard announces Norwich show

Eddie Izzard arriving at the British Academy Children's Awards 2012 at the London Hilton Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Stand-up comedian Eddie Izzard is one of three top comedy names coming to the city in 2019.

Josh Widdicombe on stage in the comedy arena at Latitude Festival 2013. Picture: Nick Butcher Josh Widdicombe on stage in the comedy arena at Latitude Festival 2013. Picture: Nick Butcher

Panel show favourites Eddie Izzard, Josh Widdicombe, Henning Wehn are all set to perform at Norwich Theatre Royal next year.

Henning Wehn, dubbed as the German comedy ambassador, will give the audience a call to arms to everyone to stop pondering and hand-wringing, and instead get on their bikes and put their faces to the grindstone on October 5.

Henning first took up stand-up back in 2003 after going to an open mic night and feeling he could not be worse than the acts that were performing.

His show with fellow countryman Otto Kuhnle was nominated for the Barry Award at the 2009 Melbourne Comedy Festival and he also makes regular TV and radio appearances on the likes of Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You.

A few weeks later, Eddie brings his new show to the theatre on October 23 and 24 and promises to be a personal performance focusing on his own unique and surreal view of life, love, history and his theory of the universe.

He said: “It is getting close to the time when I have to go off for a while to have a political life.

“Before I do that, I want to keep giving audiences around the world the best stand-up comedy shows that I can especially at a time of Brexit-hate and Trump-hate.

“My new show is about everything from humans over the last 100,000 years to talking dogs and animal superheroes. I am looking forward to coming to see everyone again.”

Henning Wehn Credit: Adam Lynk Henning Wehn Credit: Adam Lynk

The Last Leg co-host Josh Widdicome is also coming to the Theatre Royal on November 2 with his latest stand-up tour, promising a mix of grumbles and jokes while tackling a range of subjects including advent calendars, pesto and the closing time of his local park.

John Bultitude, of Norwich Theatre Royal, said: “It is going to be exciting to welcome three very different styles of comedy with Eddie, Josh and Henning all gracing our stage.

“All three are promising to give their very different take on the ever-changing world we inhabit as well as their distinctive brands of observational humour.”

Eddie Izzard tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 29 at 9.30am and the other two shows at 9.30am on Friday, November 30.