Youngsters give Shakespeare play a steampunk twist

Echo Youth Theatre will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream at OPEN Norwich later this month. Picture: Echo Youth Theatre Archant

Steampunk misfits and woodland fairies are set to cause mayhem and mischief in a youth theatre group’s interpretation of a Shakespeare classic.

Youngsters from Echo Youth Theatre will tread the boards for performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at OPEN Norwich from 7.30pm on November 21 and 22.

The play, which has been given a steampunk twist, follows the adventures of four young lovers and a group of six amateur actors who are controlled and manipulated by the fairies which inhabit the forest.

Kerry Stanley, the play’s director, said: “There is going to be so much to love about these performances, most of all the incredible talent from our cast of young actors.

“The play explores interesting things about being a young person and trying to find your place in the world, which is why it’s such a great project for a youth company.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling 01603 763111 or by visiting the OPEN Norwich website.