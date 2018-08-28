Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Youngsters give Shakespeare play a steampunk twist

PUBLISHED: 16:26 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:29 09 November 2018

Echo Youth Theatre will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream at OPEN Norwich later this month. Picture: Echo Youth Theatre

Echo Youth Theatre will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream at OPEN Norwich later this month. Picture: Echo Youth Theatre

Archant

Steampunk misfits and woodland fairies are set to cause mayhem and mischief in a youth theatre group’s interpretation of a Shakespeare classic.

Echo Youth Theatre will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream at OPEN Norwich later this month. Picture: Echo Youth TheatreEcho Youth Theatre will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream at OPEN Norwich later this month. Picture: Echo Youth Theatre

Youngsters from Echo Youth Theatre will tread the boards for performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at OPEN Norwich from 7.30pm on November 21 and 22.

The play, which has been given a steampunk twist, follows the adventures of four young lovers and a group of six amateur actors who are controlled and manipulated by the fairies which inhabit the forest.

Echo Youth Theatre will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream at OPEN Norwich later this month. Picture: Echo Youth TheatreEcho Youth Theatre will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream at OPEN Norwich later this month. Picture: Echo Youth Theatre

Kerry Stanley, the play’s director, said: “There is going to be so much to love about these performances, most of all the incredible talent from our cast of young actors.

“The play explores interesting things about being a young person and trying to find your place in the world, which is why it’s such a great project for a youth company.”

Echo Youth Theatre will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream at OPEN Norwich later this month. Picture: Echo Youth TheatreEcho Youth Theatre will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream at OPEN Norwich later this month. Picture: Echo Youth Theatre

Tickets can be purchased by calling 01603 763111 or by visiting the OPEN Norwich website.

Most Read

Norwich man pleads guilty to planting ‘unwanted kiss’ on cheek of city gaming worker

Nigel Futter. PIC: Peter Walsh

Updated Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Five drug convicts kicked out of their rented homes as part of major crackdown

Five residents recently convicted of drug offences in Norwich have lost their tenancies. Picture: ARCHANT

School pupil ‘threw punch’ at police officer, Thorpe St Andrew crime report reveals

The assault was one of 51 incidents reported to Norfolk police from within the parish boundary between October 1 and October 31 this year. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man burned in firework arson attack

Rolleston Close, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide