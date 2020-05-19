Video

Eaton Park Café reopens as general store and takeaway

Picture: James Randle

The owner of the Eaton Park Café in Norwich has decided to reopen his business for takeaways and has swapped seating for shelves of locally-sourced produce.

Picture: James Randle

David Potter, 34, took over the cafe four years ago and since then it has been at the heart of the community, serving up coffees, breakfasts and lunches to park users.

Due to coronavirus lockdown, the café temporarily shut in March along with Mr Potter’s sister premises The Bicycle Shop in St Benedict’s Street.

Determined to make the most out of a bad situation, Mr Potter has used the time to revaluate the space in the Eaton Park Café and has removed the indoor seating and transformed it into a general store.

Picture: James Randle

It reopened to the public on Monday and among the items on offer, sourced from Norfolk suppliers where possible, include bread from Linzers Bakery, meat from Swannington Farm To Fork and fruit and vegetables from Easters.

They are also offering takeaways of hot and cold drinks, cakes and pastries, breakfast and lunch baps and homemade savouries such as quiches and scotch eggs.

Picture: James Randle

Mr Potter said: “It has been strange not working in the traditional sense but it has given me the opportunity to take stock.

“It has been really nice to look at the space with fresh eyes and I have always wanted to expand and make more things in the kitchen people can take home.

Picture: James Randle

“We reopened as since the lockdown has been eased people can meet up in parks and we felt we fit into that narrative.”

Mr Potter is planning to expand the general store side over the coming weeks and hopes to keep it as an element of the cafe once people are allowed to sit-in again.

To follow social distancing guidelines, staff are wearing face masks, there will be a host on the door and a one-way system with customers exiting through the back garden.

Mr Potter added: “It feels like a new business again and we are privileged that our building means we can reopen responsibly.”

The Eaton Park Cafe is open 9am to 4pm daily.