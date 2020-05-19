Search

Advanced search

Video

Eaton Park Café reopens as general store and takeaway

PUBLISHED: 17:22 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 19 May 2020

The Eaton Park Cafe in Norwich, owned by David Potter, has reopened as a takeaway and general store Picture: James Randle

The Eaton Park Cafe in Norwich, owned by David Potter, has reopened as a takeaway and general store Picture: James Randle

Archant

The owner of the Eaton Park Café in Norwich has decided to reopen his business for takeaways and has swapped seating for shelves of locally-sourced produce.

Among the items available to takeaway include fresh pastries and sausage rolls Picture: James RandleAmong the items available to takeaway include fresh pastries and sausage rolls Picture: James Randle

David Potter, 34, took over the cafe four years ago and since then it has been at the heart of the community, serving up coffees, breakfasts and lunches to park users.

Due to coronavirus lockdown, the café temporarily shut in March along with Mr Potter’s sister premises The Bicycle Shop in St Benedict’s Street.

Determined to make the most out of a bad situation, Mr Potter has used the time to revaluate the space in the Eaton Park Café and has removed the indoor seating and transformed it into a general store.

Shop assistant Ellie Bowater and owner David Potter at the Eaton Park Cafe which has reopened Picture: James RandleShop assistant Ellie Bowater and owner David Potter at the Eaton Park Cafe which has reopened Picture: James Randle

READ MORE: 6 places delivering cocktails to your door in Norwich

It reopened to the public on Monday and among the items on offer, sourced from Norfolk suppliers where possible, include bread from Linzers Bakery, meat from Swannington Farm To Fork and fruit and vegetables from Easters.

They are also offering takeaways of hot and cold drinks, cakes and pastries, breakfast and lunch baps and homemade savouries such as quiches and scotch eggs.

The seating area has been swapped for shelves and tables filled with locally-sourced essentials and treats Picture: James RandleThe seating area has been swapped for shelves and tables filled with locally-sourced essentials and treats Picture: James Randle

Mr Potter said: “It has been strange not working in the traditional sense but it has given me the opportunity to take stock.

“It has been really nice to look at the space with fresh eyes and I have always wanted to expand and make more things in the kitchen people can take home.

READ MORE: Kofra reopens for takeaways as owner reveals plan for new NR3 coffee shop

The Eaton Park Cafe has reopened for takeaways following the latest goverment guidance Picture: James RandleThe Eaton Park Cafe has reopened for takeaways following the latest goverment guidance Picture: James Randle

“We reopened as since the lockdown has been eased people can meet up in parks and we felt we fit into that narrative.”

Mr Potter is planning to expand the general store side over the coming weeks and hopes to keep it as an element of the cafe once people are allowed to sit-in again.

To follow social distancing guidelines, staff are wearing face masks, there will be a host on the door and a one-way system with customers exiting through the back garden.

Mr Potter added: “It feels like a new business again and we are privileged that our building means we can reopen responsibly.”

The Eaton Park Cafe is open 9am to 4pm daily.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Most Read

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Barber calls for rule-breaking hairdressers to be fined for ‘putting greed above coronavirus safety’

Ashley Yarwood at Gentleman Jacks barbers is against people offering haircuts at home during coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks

Furious driver brandished knife in A47 road rage incident

The road rage incident took place while the two drivers were waiting to turn onto the A47. Picture: Google

Retailer Dunelm reopens 39 stores

Dunelm in Norwich. Pic: Dunelm

Mystery surrounds origin of keyboard embedded in city street

The Norwich keyboard, in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Woman whose son was jailed for drug offences became a dealer herself, court hears

Sandra Moniz. Norfolk Police.
Drive 24