Your family could be on BBC show Eat Well For Less

26 October, 2018 - 10:39
Eat Well For Less is looking for participants for a new series. Photo: BBC

BBC

BBC One’s lifestyle show Eat Well For Less is looking for households from Norfolk to take part in the next series.

If you think you’re spending too much on your weekly food shop then Eat Well For Less presenters Gregg Wallace and Chris Bavin may be the people to help.

Successful applicants to the show are treated to an analysis of what’s bumping up their food bill and how to slim it down – without compromising on taste and health.

If you’re interested in appearing on the show you should email eatwell@rdftelevision.com or call 01179707670.

Are you going to apply? Let us know in the comments.

